Sick Freaks Protest Outside Catholic School In Defense Of Trans Shooter

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 17 others injured by a deranged transgender identifying individual, a small group of lunatics have sparked widespread outrage by protesting, apparently in defense of trans ideology.

The group positioned themselves directly across the street from the school, where the children were attacked as they prayed,

They heckled Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as they arrived at the church Wednesday to meet with victims’ families and pay respects. The ‘protesters’ held signs reading “Hate Won’t Make America Great.”

Imagine protesting outside a church kids were murdered at because you want to defend the killer’s trans ideology.



Sick. Just sick. pic.twitter.com/MoZldJbHjM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2025

Someone has also placed a Pride/transgender flag next to signs reading “PROTECT KIDS NOT GUNS.”

These lunatics are just sick.

If they intentionally wanted everyone to hate them, what would they do differently? https://t.co/lLn7JRTGb5 — J🌞e (@JerseyJoe74) September 4, 2025

The group shouted insults at Vance, including “You’re a coward” and “Do better.” Their apparent motives blended calls for gun reform with support for LGBTQ+ rights, seemingly in response to the backlash against the trans community following the shooting.

The display of the trans flag at the site of a tragedy perpetrated by a trans-identified individual was widely interpreted as a provocative statement in defense of transgender visibility amid criticism.

The trans flag is a giant middle finger to the Church and victims.



You stay classy, Democrats. https://t.co/4ROig5cuo9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 3, 2025

The attack was carried out by 23-year-old Robin Westman, who fired through the church’s stained-glass windows during a back-to-school Mass, using firearms inscribed with phrases like “kill Donald Trump.” The shooter, who had a documented fascination with mass killings and mental health struggles, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

It is galling and shocking the number of people on the left who are so cavalier about violence against some religious people.

The assassination plot on Alito, etc, led to MSM anchors saying "quit whining that your rulings had consequences."

The trans murders at a Tennessee… https://t.co/O50z2Ya1Jl — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2025

The shooting has reignited national debates on gun violence, mental health, and the role of transgender ideology in such events. Conservative commentators have pointed to a pattern of mass shootings involving individuals identifying as transgender or non-binary, including incidents in Nashville, Lakewood, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have urged against “villainizing” the trans community.

These ghoulish trans activists are akin to the Westboro Baptist Church protestors.



Remember all the outcries about them? All those same folks are silent here. It was never about decency. https://t.co/jNvxMGKnJp — Tyler (@TM0s41) September 4, 2025

