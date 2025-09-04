print-icon
Sick Freaks Protest Outside Catholic School In Defense Of Trans Shooter

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 17 others injured by a deranged transgender identifying individual, a small group of lunatics have sparked widespread outrage by protesting, apparently in defense of trans ideology.

The group positioned themselves directly across the street from the school, where the children were attacked as they prayed,

They heckled Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as they arrived at the church Wednesday to meet with victims’ families and pay respects. The ‘protesters’ held signs reading “Hate Won’t Make America Great.”

Someone has also placed a Pride/transgender flag next to signs reading “PROTECT KIDS NOT GUNS.”

These lunatics are just sick.

The group shouted insults at Vance, including “You’re a coward” and “Do better.” Their apparent motives blended calls for gun reform with support for LGBTQ+ rights, seemingly in response to the backlash against the trans community following the shooting.

The display of the trans flag at the site of a tragedy perpetrated by a trans-identified individual was widely interpreted as a provocative statement in defense of transgender visibility amid criticism.

The attack was carried out by 23-year-old Robin Westman, who fired through the church’s stained-glass windows during a back-to-school Mass, using firearms inscribed with phrases like “kill Donald Trump.” The shooter, who had a documented fascination with mass killings and mental health struggles, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

The shooting has reignited national debates on gun violence, mental health, and the role of transgender ideology in such events. Conservative commentators have pointed to a pattern of mass shootings involving individuals identifying as transgender or non-binary, including incidents in Nashville, Lakewood, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have urged against “villainizing” the trans community.

Trans Shooting: Gutfeld Blasts Democrats “Who Enabled This Hysteria Of Horror”

