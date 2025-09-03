Sick Leftist Audience Boos When Colbert Tells Them Trump Is Alive

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Canned talk show host Stephen Colbert’s leftist audience proved how demented and sick they are by loudly booing when Colbert addressed stupid online rumours of President Trump’s demise and lamented that the President “is very much alive.”

Colbert stated “It’s great to be back with all of you. We were on vacation for three weeks, but I want you to know I take this job seriously, and while we were gone, I still closely followed all the news that was on any cocktail napkin.”

“When I came back in the office, I was shocked to learn that this weekend, the biggest story was, ‘Frenzied social media rumors speculating whether Donald Trump had died,’” The Late Show host continued, prompting the lunatics in the audience to cheer.

Colbert has to rein in his audience after they start booing news that Trump is still alive: “No! We like our presidents alive.” pic.twitter.com/ICyhzLOIc3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2025

“For the record, Donald Trump is very much alive,” Colbert announced, sending the twisted audience into loud boos.

“No, we like our presidents a lot,” Colbert responded, adding, “Donald Trump is very much alive, and this whole crazy rumour started simply because Trump has zero events on his schedule Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.”

The host then did a ‘comedy’ bit that wasn’t at all funny as usual.

“And one of the only signs that he might still be around was ‘music in the Rose Garden, which the White House confirmed was the president’s music, which I gotta say, is not the strongest proof of life,” Colbert further blathered.

Colbert then mimicked a White House staffer, stating “Yes, nurse, I do see that flatline, but the patient is clearly alive, because his iPhone is playing ‘Papa Loves Mambo.’”

HA HA HA. Sooooo hilarious.

Exhibit #2,567,432 on why he’s being canceled. It’s a shame it’s a prolonged cancel… — ThinkingWTH? (@Nanwonderswhy) September 3, 2025

I know two wrongs do not make a right, yet when a political person on the left dies, dont expect kind words from the right. These people are insufferable. — john williams (@bugeaterboy) September 3, 2025

As we highlighted yesterday, Vice Presidential loser Tim Walz appeared excited at the prospect of Trump being ill or dying, telling a crowd “You get up in the morning – the last few days, you woke up thinking there might be news! Just saying…There WILL be news, some time!”

Walz’s remarks prompted CNN’s Scott Jennings to go nuclear on the Democratic Governor, labelling him a “complete piece of shit.”

* * *

