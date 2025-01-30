Sick Leftists Blame Trump For Plane/Chopper Collision

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Following a tragic collision between an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter in DC, from which no survivors have yet been found, sick leftists rushed to blame President Trump.

The apparent accident, involving an American Airlines plane and a Blackhawk helicopter, reportedly a military chopper, occurred near the Reagan National Airport.

Footage of the collision quickly emerged.

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

HORRIFIC FOOTAGE - SEE THE BLACKHAWK COLLIDE WITH THE AMERICA AIRLINES IN D.C.pic.twitter.com/q932tLkZvM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

A recent video footage depicts an American Airlines flight colliding with a Black Hawk helicopter. pic.twitter.com/GWhYdxAJuS — killmoenetwork (@killmoenetwork) January 30, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING - AUDIO TRANSCRIPT from air traffic control in D.C.



TRAFFIC CONTROL, to the helicopter: "Do you have the CRJ in sight? [the passenger aircraft]"



FOX: "It appears there was concern whether the Black Hawk helicopter had seen this plane on final approach [to the… pic.twitter.com/wNxlS3jKco — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 30, 2025

The FBI has stated that there are no signs of terrorism being the cause of the collision, but many are questioning why the chopper appeared to just fly into the plane.

Blackhawks don’t just casually crash into commercial planes. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) January 30, 2025

That's very strange. How did the helicopter not see the airliner, and why was the transponder off? Approaching a busy airport should demand maximum alertness and situational awareness. Sounds outlandish, but could this have been a stolen helicopter with an intentional crash? — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 30, 2025

Air traffic control is supposed to coordinate all traffic. When the military is flying this close to civilian aircraft, don’t they coordinate with air traffic control? — Shine the Light (@sbeverette7) January 30, 2025

President Trump issued the following statements.

President Trump on Truth Social just now on the DCA airliner-helicopter crash: pic.twitter.com/Rl63eIMoqw — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) January 30, 2025

The plane reportedly had sixty passengers and four crew, while the helicopter had three soldiers aboard.

Democrat Bakari Sellers posted this garbage while they are still recovering bodies out of the Potomac.

Sellers deleted the post after being called out for the disgusting insinuation.

He then posted an insincere ’apology’, making it all about him.

It's absolutely repulsive that your first instinct was to go there. You're supposedly a grown-ass man, there's no excuse for behaving like that. — Teri (@TeriChristoph) January 30, 2025

They just can’t help themselves.

A simple “I’m sorry” would have sufficed. But you had to make it about you. Just shut up. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 30, 2025

They are fishing corpses out of the Potomac, families are praying their loved ones miraculously survived. And here you were being the ghoulish Partisan spouting the Narrative, just looking for a way to blame it on Trump. What a broken human being. — The Bloodstone™ 🎸 (@BS2KZ) January 30, 2025

Just when you thought they couldn’t go any lower.

Hey be prayerful about deleting your account so you don't tweet things like that in the first place. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 30, 2025

Stop talking about yourself. Can any of you monsters just apologize for your behavior without trying to justify it? My god you’re self centered. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) January 30, 2025

Remarkable.

JFC. Apologize and stop trying to justify yourself. The plane crash isn’t about you or your personal f*cking therapy session. — Dot (@Dot2TrotBlog) January 30, 2025

Other sick leftists were annoyed that Sellers backed down, suggesting that if Biden were still President conservatives would be blaming him.

What???? What do you think they’d be saying if Biden were at the helm?!



We can and should be sorry for the lives impacted but do not take your foot off the gas of the truth. Please. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 30, 2025

They’re claiming that because Trump fired some DEI TSA people a few days ago, this has somehow caused a helicopter to crash into a plane.

TSA has nothing to do with air traffic control you dip shit! Biden would be sleeping and we would hear shit from him until Monday. Shut you cock holster and quit politicizing the victims. You are just making yourself sound more reťàred which shouldn’t be possible but you surprise… — Jarred Campos (@jarred_campos) January 30, 2025

There are no depths that these deranged people will not sink to.

You freaks downplayed the horrific Afghanistan withdrawal that was directly related to the dementia patient’s incompetence 8 months into his administration. Pls continue with your moronic hysteria. — Christine King 🇺🇸 (@ChristineLKing9) January 30, 2025

