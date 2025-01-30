print-icon
Sick Leftists Blame Trump For Plane/Chopper Collision

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Following a tragic collision between an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter in DC, from which no survivors have yet been found, sick leftists rushed to blame President Trump.

The apparent accident, involving an American Airlines plane and a Blackhawk helicopter, reportedly a military chopper, occurred near the Reagan National Airport.

Footage of the collision quickly emerged.

The FBI has stated that there are no signs of terrorism being the cause of the collision, but many are questioning why the chopper appeared to just fly into the plane.

President Trump issued the following statements.

The plane reportedly had sixty passengers and four crew, while the helicopter had three soldiers aboard.

Democrat Bakari Sellers posted this garbage while they are still recovering bodies out of the Potomac.

Sellers deleted the post after being called out for the disgusting insinuation.

He then posted an insincere ’apology’, making it all about him.

They just can’t help themselves.

Just when you thought they couldn’t go any lower.

Remarkable.

Other sick leftists were annoyed that Sellers backed down, suggesting that if Biden were still President conservatives would be blaming him.

They’re claiming that because Trump fired some DEI TSA people a few days ago, this has somehow caused a helicopter to crash into a plane.

There are no depths that these deranged people will not sink to.

