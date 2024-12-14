Sigh... Gen Z Interns Are Still Tweeting About Project 2025 From Biden's X Account
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
President Trump won the election over a month ago. Yet ‘Joe Biden’ sent out a post on X Friday saying that he’s “praying” Trump will not implement “Project 2025”.
They just can’t stop with this nonsense.
I pray to God that the president-elect throws away Project 2025. I think it would be an economic disaster.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2024
I believe the only way for a president to lead America is to lead all of America.
They don’t know what else to do with themselves.
I see the Gen Z staffer from your party’s brutal loss hasn’t been fired.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2024
They’re STILL going with this 🤣 https://t.co/BbhUwDIm8H— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) December 12, 2024
They’re like Wall-E the garbage droid that keeps collecting garbage for eternity after humanity has left Earth for a different planet.
Need to make him into a garbage cube like wall-e pic.twitter.com/lDRC2W2TKs— Keigofucker6969 (@RacoonsInPasta3) August 2, 2024
Speaking of garbage...
...those who are garbage and those who voted for Harris.— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 12, 2024
The post doesn’t even make sense.
Why would Trump have to throw it away? It’s not his. https://t.co/IRrdHU6nxL— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 12, 2024
He said 900 times he hasn’t read it - it’s NOT his. You’re trying to create linkage that doesn’t exist. Quit trying to divide. No one believes you. https://t.co/nRYcNRNgKz— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 13, 2024
Why would anyone listen to the Biden Administration about what constitutes sound economic policy?
Forgive me for ignoring anything YOU call “economic disaster”— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 13, 2024
You give all our money to Ukraine!
Ebenezer Scrooge says what?
Speaking of economic disasters… https://t.co/wNKs9nCTYC pic.twitter.com/ZEPFUEdjss— DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) December 13, 2024
* * *
