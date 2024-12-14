Sigh... Gen Z Interns Are Still Tweeting About Project 2025 From Biden's X Account

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump won the election over a month ago. Yet ‘Joe Biden’ sent out a post on X Friday saying that he’s “praying” Trump will not implement “Project 2025”.

They just can’t stop with this nonsense.

I pray to God that the president-elect throws away Project 2025. I think it would be an economic disaster.



I believe the only way for a president to lead America is to lead all of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2024

They don’t know what else to do with themselves.

I see the Gen Z staffer from your party’s brutal loss hasn’t been fired. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2024

They’re STILL going with this 🤣 https://t.co/BbhUwDIm8H — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) December 12, 2024

They’re like Wall-E the garbage droid that keeps collecting garbage for eternity after humanity has left Earth for a different planet.

Need to make him into a garbage cube like wall-e pic.twitter.com/lDRC2W2TKs — Keigofucker6969 (@RacoonsInPasta3) August 2, 2024

Speaking of garbage...

...those who are garbage and those who voted for Harris. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 12, 2024

The post doesn’t even make sense.

Why would Trump have to throw it away? It’s not his. https://t.co/IRrdHU6nxL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 12, 2024

He said 900 times he hasn’t read it - it’s NOT his. You’re trying to create linkage that doesn’t exist. Quit trying to divide. No one believes you. https://t.co/nRYcNRNgKz — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 13, 2024

Why would anyone listen to the Biden Administration about what constitutes sound economic policy?

Forgive me for ignoring anything YOU call “economic disaster”

You give all our money to Ukraine! — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 13, 2024

Ebenezer Scrooge says what?

