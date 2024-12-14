print-icon
Sigh... Gen Z Interns Are Still Tweeting About Project 2025 From Biden's X Account

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump won the election over a month ago. Yet ‘Joe Biden’ sent out a post on X Friday saying that he’s “praying” Trump will not implement “Project 2025”.

They just can’t stop with this nonsense.

They don’t know what else to do with themselves.

They’re like Wall-E the garbage droid that keeps collecting garbage for eternity after humanity has left Earth for a different planet.

Speaking of garbage...

The post doesn’t even make sense.

Why would anyone listen to the Biden Administration about what constitutes sound economic policy?

Ebenezer Scrooge says what?

*  *  *

