Sigh... House Democrat Moves To Impeach Trump Over His "Dastardly Deeds"

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatmess,

It’s only 16 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, and a Democrat is already threatening to impeach him for his “dastardly deeds.”

“The movement to impeach the president has begun,” Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) declared on the House floor, Wednesday. “I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done,” he added.

The Democrat accused Trump of backing of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians in Gaza, where Hamas terrorists are waging war against Israel.

In a surprise announcement last Tuesday, Trump said that the United States wants to “take over” the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The shocking news came during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday evening. Netanyahu was there to discuss the ongoing war, which began after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, slaughtering about 1200 people—most of them civilians— and taking over 250 hostages. Since then, a reported 45,936 Palestinians and 1,706 Israelis have been killed in the Gaza War.

Trump said the U.S. may move troops to the region and take over the Gaza Strip “if necessary,” and that the Palestinians would be moved to neighboring countries.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” he said at the White House event.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site … level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”

The president declared that it was time for a new way of thinking about the decades-long Palestinian conflict and promised to turn Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East” and make it a vacation destination.

Trump said the massive project would create thousands of jobs and spare Palestinians the pain and expense of rebuilding after the territory was demolished in the war.

When asked if the effort might involve military force, Trump answered: “If it’s necessary.”

Green interpreted Trump’s desire to transform the perpetually war-torn region into a peaceful paradise as a threat to commit genocide against the Palestinian people.

“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States,” the Democrat said in response to Trump’s bombshell announcement. “The Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed.”

Green added: “Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

The Texas Democrat filed three unsuccessful Articles of Impeachment against Trump during the president’s first term, the first in October 2017.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives managed to impeach Trump twice on spurious charges, but he was acquitted both times in the Senate.

“I did it before, I laid the foundation for impeachment, and it was done,” Green said. “Nobody knows more about it than I.”