Simple Joe: Biden's Biggest Fear Is Being Perceived As 'Stupid' According To Biographer

President Joe Biden, who lied about graduating at the top of his class at law school (and later apologized), is most worried about being perceived as 'stupid,' according to his biographer, Franklin Foer.

During a Sunday discussion, Foer - an Atlantic staff writer who was allegedly a key disseminator of Russiagate propaganda, told NBC's "Meet the Press" that "one of the primary insecurities' of the President 'is that he does not want to be perceived as stupid."

And when asked how he would react if Biden decided not to run in 2024, Foer said "It would be a surprise to me. But it wouldn't be a total surprise."

"When he talks about his life, he uses this word, fate, constantly," Foer told host Chuck Todd. "Joe Biden is a very religious guy, and fate is a word loaded with religious meaning. And he always talks about, 'He can't say where fate goes.' And so I always, when I hear that, to me, it's the ellipses in the sentence when he's talking about his own future."

Watch:

WATCH: Biden has “insecurities” about being “perceived as stupid,” says @FranklinFoer, who wrote a book about the president’s first term.



“He has this plagiarism scandal back in the 1980s. So when he walks into an interview ... he wants to have mastery of what he’s discussing pic.twitter.com/6oEXXE7vbm — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 3, 2023

More via the Daily Mail;

There are already two Democrats running longshot bids in the Democratic primary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. Both attended the Iowa State Fair last month in an attempt to drum up support for an alternative Democratic candidate. A poll last week reveals that 77 percent of Americans are concerned about Biden's age and ability to serve out a second term. Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, 77, also faces questions over his age. If either Biden or Trump were elected again in 2024, they would set a new record as the oldest-ever inaugurated U.S. President. While a candidate must be 35-years-old to run for the White House, there is no cap. Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has suggested implementing an age limit of 75 to seek the presidency. She has also said required mental competency tests would be a good idea. Foer's book The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future provides a comprehensive inside account of the President's thinking and the goings-on of the Biden administration.

"It doesn't take Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old," said Foer, adding "And I'm not a gerontologist and I can't predict how the next couple of years will age Joe Biden."

"I think what my book does is shows that… he's buried in details. He's somebody who is very technocratic, really obsessed with the intricacies of policy. He's a very activist president in that he micromanages a lot of the dealings in the White House."

Yes, Biden is micromanaging the White House. We're sure.