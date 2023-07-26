"Six-Month Rush-Job": Ice Cube Tells Tucker Why He Refused COVID Vax

Rapper and actor Ice Cube told Tucker Carlson that he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because 'it wasn't ready,' and that his decision cost him a $9 million film role in a Jack Black film.

"I never wanted to be controlled," the rapper told Carlson in the back of a car as the two drove around Los Angeles.

When asked by Carlson why he refused the jab, Cube said: "'It wasn't ready. It was six months, kind of rush job. And I didn't feel safe."

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube.



pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

When Cube asked Carlson if he's been vaccinated, Carlson replied: "Of course not!"

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, then noted that the government and big pharma would face no repercussions if they're wrong.

"But it's not their decision. There is no repercussions if they are wrong. I get all the repercussions if they are wrong," he said, adding "I wanted to be an example for my kids. Make sure they didn't take it either. I was willing to stand on my convictions."

Carlson says the rapper was 'attacked' for refusing the vaccine, at one point showing a clip from SNL in which they mocked Cube's decision.

"I never told anyone not to get vaccinated, publicly. That was never my message to the world," said the rapper. "I didn't even want people to know whether I got vaccinated or not. I was pretty upset that that even came out. I was just going to quietly not take it and deal with the consequences as they came."

Carlson then asked if the rapper knew anyone who had an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

"I do, and they suffer every day, and it's hard to watch," he replied.

When asked about politics, Ice Cube said: "I don't believe in politicians. Politicians have hidden agendas. The more money you give them, the more they listen to you," adding "Politicians only really pay attention to the people who give them money.

After Obama was elected, Cube says he had hope.

"For the first time, I felt proud that America took that step," he said, adding "So that was a moment in time. But then you look around, years go by, and not much changed for people I know, people I care about."

"It didn't change with Bush, with Clinton, elder Bush, Reagan, Carter. So at the end of the day, it's still the same as it was."