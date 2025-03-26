"Democrats Have Nothing To Sell But Hate" - Texas Gov. Abbott Responds After Sleazy Dem Rep's 'Hot Wheels' Slur

Update (0830ET): Just when sleazy Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett thought she had 'gaslit' the world into believing she was not referring to Texas Governor's wheelchair-bound life with her 'hot wheels' denigration, claiming she was referring to his 'busing policy' which began in 2022, FreeBeacon.com reports that Crockett "liked" Facebook comments referring to wheelchair-bound Texas governor Greg Abbott as "hot wheels" in 2021 - a year before he started busing migrants to Democratic cities

"Hot wheels something else," reads a June 2021 Facebook comment that Crockett "liked" on the platform. The comment was a reply to a Crockett post about Abbott.

That same month, Crockett reacted with a heart emoji to a comment that said, referring to Abbott, "When I say I sick of hot wheels....I am SICK OF HIM."

A month later in July 2021, Crockett reacted with a positive emoji to a commenter who urged her to "Keep making Gov Hot Wheels Mad."

Abbott became paralyzed from the waist down after suffering an accident during law school. While on a run in 1984, an oak tree snapped and fell on him, breaking his back and injuring internal organs.

Appearing on Hannity, Governor Abbott asserted “this is another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy.”

“They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it,” the governor continued, adding “It’s one reason why Texas is going to remain red and why Republicans are going to continue to win elections across the country.”

NEW: Greg Abbott delivers the PERFECT response after Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked his disability and called him “Governor Hot Wheels.”



“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate. And… pic.twitter.com/5O89hf7MX0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2025

“The bottom line is that Republican states like Texas are leading the way, and with comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections,” Abbott emphasised.

As Luis Cornelio detailed earlier via Headline USA, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is not slowing down after derisively referring to Gov. Greg Abbott as “Gov. Hot Wheels”—a mocking reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair.

Abbott has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 when a large oak tree fell on his back while jogging. He was 26 and a recent law school graduate at the time.

Crockett made the offensive remarks during her speech at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now—and the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey,” Crockett said in her distinctive voice.

Despite mounting criticism, Crockett doubled down on her comment, claiming her “Hot Wheels” reference was a jab at Abbott’s use of buses to transport illegal immigrants into sanctuary jurisdictions in 2022.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition - I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett wrote on X Tuesday, days after making the remarks.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” she added.

Crockett also aimed at Republicans, including President Donald Trump, whom she misleadingly described as “a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities.”

She dismissed the criticism as “yet another distraction,” adding: “Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”

Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries.



Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

Crockett’s remarks drew the condemnation of Rep. Andy Weber, R-Texas, who introduced a resolution to formally censure her comments.

“The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance,” Weber told Fox News. “Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible.”

🚨 I plan to introduce a bill to censure Jasmine Crockett for her disgraceful and vile attacks against our Governor of Texas.



This kind of rhetoric has no place in Congress.https://t.co/SBhuL3wb6Z — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) March 25, 2025

