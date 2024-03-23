Slow Joe: Biden Campaign Tests 'Broke Don' Name-Calling Strategy - As Trump Net Worth Jumps By $3.5 Billion

The Biden campaign couldn't have picked a worse time to copy Donald Trump's name-calling strategy.

In an effort to highlight Trump's lagging fundraising figures in the 2024 race, as well as a $454 million judgement in his NY civil fraud case, the Biden team has dubbed the former president "Broke Don" (a slap in the face to millions of hard working Americans who are now actually broke thanks to 'Bidenomics,' we might add).

On Wednesday, public election filings showed that Trump's 2024 campaign brought in $10.9 million last month, while his joint fundraising committee raised nearly $11 million, bringing total cash on hand to around $42 million.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, raised around $53 million in February, giving him $155 million in cash on hand entering this month.

Except, Trump's worth just jumped by roughly $3.5 billion after shareholders in Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) on Friday approved a merger with Trump's media startup, Truth Social.

What's more, Trump said on Friday via Truth Social that "through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash," which would give him enough cash to post bond in his NY civil case in order to appeal the decision.

Absolute fail

And while Americans are getting absolutely crushed under an enormous debt load, Biden mocked them while making a joke at Trump's expense.

During a fundraiser last week, Biden told crowds that "a defeated man" came up to him and said, "I'm being crushed by debt."

"I had to say, ‘I’m sorry Donald, I can’t help you," Biden joked.

Even Democratic strategists are cringing at the "Broke Don" strategy.

"The Biden team’s instinct to earn free media, try to get under his skin, and go on offense is the right one. But mimicking Trump has been done before and has never really worked," one anonymous strategist told The Hill.

"You can’t out-Trump Trump because he’s the original version. I would say they need to be more creative in producing their own original and unique strategy to bring him down a peg that shocks and awes," the strategist added.

Stay classy, Joe.