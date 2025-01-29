Black Hawk Helicopter Collides With Commercial Jet Near Reagan National Airport, Explosion Caught On Camera

A mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a regional jet near Reagan International Airport in DC was caught on camera from the Kennedy Center Wednesday night, prompting a massive response from fire, EMS, and police.

According to Fox's Chad Pergram, the jet was a PSA Airlines Bombadier CRJ700 regional jet which was on approach to runway 33 at Reagan Airport. It was reportedly carrying 64 individuals, including four crew members. There is no information at this time on casualties, however four individuals have reportedly been rescued and have been transported to the North Boathouse Fire Station at the airport.

FAA: A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita,… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 30, 2025

According to local police, "DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River," adding "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."

Any survivors in the water could be at risk, according to the NY Times, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the Washington area tonight. According to the National Weather Service, hypothermia can kick in within 20-30 minutes in cold water.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that President Trump is aware of the situation, adding that it "tragically appears a military helicopter collided with a regional jet."

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

In response to the incident, nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport halted all takeoffs and landings as emergency personnel responded do an "aircraft incident on the airfield."

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services posted to X shortly after 9 p.m. that a small aircraft was down in the Potomac River near the airport, and that boats managed by the fire department were on the scene.

Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) January 30, 2025

Fire boats collecting bodies from around the debris field per live scanner traffic. — Tyler Anderson, MD (@DoctorTyMD) January 30, 2025

American Airlines 5342 from Wichita, Kansas was on short final for DCA airport when it collided with a police or military helicopter over the river. — Tyler Anderson, MD (@DoctorTyMD) January 30, 2025

In a post to X, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said he had seen reports of a collision with a DC helicopter and a flight that was inbound from Wichita, Kansas.

"We are in contact with authorities working to get answers," Marshall wrote. "We ask you to join us in prayer for every single passenger and their families."

