A Small Win For Free Speech In UK

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

South Wales Police has shelved plans to record instances of "anti-Muslim hostility" that strayed beyond what officers considered "legitimate" discussion of Islam.

The force paused the policy after the Free Speech Union threatened judicial review and Shadow Equalities Minister Claire Coutinho referred it to the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Critics had warned the guidance functioned as a de facto blasphemy law in a country that scrapped such statutes 18 years ago.

The climbdown represents a tangible check on efforts to police speech through vague, subjective rules that empower authorities to decide what counts as acceptable criticism of one religion.

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The Free Speech Union has just heard from South Wales Police that it has withdrawn its guidance on "anti-Muslim hostility".



The force had effectively adopted its own Islamic blasphemy law, instructing officers to record any conversation that went beyond... pic.twitter.com/aEHeGGuxr5 - The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) June 9, 2026

Earlier this month, South Wales Police directed staff to log comments about Islam that exceeded the force's view of legitimate discourse. Anything beyond that line risked classification as an anti-social behaviour incident - the rebranded term for non-crime hate incidents. Those records could then appear in enhanced DBS checks, affecting employment prospects for teachers, carers and others in regulated roles.

The approach effectively "gold-plated" the UK government's March definition of anti-Muslim hostility. While ministers included explicit free speech safeguards stating the definition was not meant to inhibit criticism of Islam or Islamic practices, South Wales Police added its own subjective layer. Officers gained discretion to judge speech on the spot.

Free Speech Union General Secretary Lord Young highlighted the danger at the time:

"Our concern is that police forces and other public bodies adopting the definition will gold-plate it, ignoring those safeguards and penalising people for expressing misgivings about Islam, even when those views are rooted in evidence rather than prejudice. In particular, we are concerned that the default police response to reports of anti-Muslim hostility - even where they clearly fall outside the definition - will be to record them as 'anti-social behaviour incidents'... Those records may then be disclosed in enhanced DBS checks."

Conservative MP Katie Lam warned the framework would "make it harder to talk about Islamist extremism, FGM, and the grooming gangs. They'd rather restrict our right to criticise than deal with these problems head-on. It's putting us all in danger."

The definition itself emerged from a working group whose members had documented links to Islamist organisations previously avoided by governments. Concerns mounted that public bodies were creating special protections for one faith while documented issues with parallel societies, religious exclusion in housing, and extremism received softer treatment.

The Free Speech Union wrote directly to South Wales Police demanding withdrawal of the guidance. It argued the policy clashed with data protection rules and free speech protections. The group explicitly threatened judicial review if the force pressed ahead.

South Wales Police appear to be zealously enforcing their own version of an Islamic blasphemy law.



Officers have been instructed to record speech that goes beyond what they deem to be "legitimate" discussion of Islam.



This creates an extraordinarily restrictive category of... https://t.co/aW7PMkVM5c - The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) June 8, 2026

Public exposure of the internal directive triggered swift backlash. Within days the force faced mounting pressure from multiple directions.

Then the force confirmed Tuesday it was pausing adoption of the bespoke anti-Muslim hostility definition.

The Free Speech Union noted the guidance would have threatened careers by creating disclosable records for speech that crossed an officer's personal line on Islam discussions. South Wales Police stated it would now seek guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council before any further decision.

The Free Speech Union quickly declared victory and warned other forces against similar experiments.

This episode exposes how easily vague "hostility" frameworks can slide into selective speech monitoring. Officers were positioned as arbiters of acceptable thought on a single religion, with records that follow citizens into job applications.

Small victories matter. They prove that when civil society groups document the overreach, threaten credible legal action, and coordinate with opposition figures, even police forces reconsider. Other forces reportedly eyeing similar interpretations now have a clear signal: these policies carry real political and legal costs.

Britain scrapped blasphemy laws because no religion deserves a state-backed shield from criticism. Attempts to recreate that shield through the back door - whether dressed as community cohesion or hostility monitoring - deserve the same resistance. This pause shows such resistance can succeed when applied with precision and persistence.

Free speech protections exist to cover the difficult, the offensive and the evidence-based alike. When institutions try to carve out exceptions for one ideology, they erode the principle for everyone. The South Wales Police retreat is a reminder that those exceptions remain contestable.