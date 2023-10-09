Smith & Wesson Celebrates New Tennessee Headquarters After Ditching Massachusetts

Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Tennessee on Saturday after leaving its longtime home in Massachusetts for the more gun-friendly state.

The company's new digs in Maryville, TN are approximately 650,000 square feet, as part of the company's $125 million relocation plan announced in 2021.

The ribbon cutting event showcased renowned competitive shooter Jerry Miculek, who set an NRA record for hitting six steel plates with a 9mm revolver in 1.88 seconds.

"From where I stand, the next 170 years of Smith & Wesson are looking pretty good," Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith said on Saturday during the grand opening. "It is something special here in Tennessee."

He cited a welcoming regulatory environment and close collaboration with the Tennessee state government as a crucial piece of the plan to relocate. The company has said the new facility would create hundreds of jobs. Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years under Republican leadership. In 2021, the state passed a law to allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit that requires first clearing a state-level background check and training. -AP

Smith & Wesson was established in 1852 in Connecticut, before soon moving its headquarters to Springfield, MA.

Attendee view guns on display at the Smith & Wesson booth during the Latin American Aerospace & Defense (LAAD) conference and exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, April 13, 2023.Photographer: Maria Magdalena Arrellaga/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

"Congratulations to Smith & Wesson on their grand opening in Tennessee. This move is a testament to their enduring legacy, their commitment to firearm excellence, and to the importance of preserving America’s gun industry and Second Amendment rights in a fair environment," NRA Executive Director of Advancement, Tyler Schropp, told Fox News.

"Representing millions of NRA members and gun owners, the NRA was proud to be the tip of the spear for the passage and enactment of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that saved America’s firearm industry," he continued, citing the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that prohibits firearms manufacturers from being held liable if their products are used to commit a crime.