'Snow White' Actress Goes Wicked Witch: Wishes Harm On Trump & All His Supporters

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

Rachel Zegler, the scandal-plagued star of Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake, has once again found herself embroiled in controversy, this time for her numerous attacks against supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

As reported by Breitbart, the 23-year-old actress posted a series of raving rants on her Instagram stories attacking the 45th and 47th President, as well as all of his supporters.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” said Zegler. “Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

She went on to say that she considers Trump supporters to be a “deep, deep sickness in this country,” and that she believes “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them.”

After a plea with her followers to delete their X accounts out of protest of Elon Musk, who supported President Trump’s campaign, she concluded by simply saying “F**k Donald Trump.”

Zegler has earned a reputation as a gaffe-prone and volatile actress. In 2023, she went viral for unhinged remarks she made during a red carpet appearance in which she repeatedly criticized the original “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” accusing the 1937 classic of being out-of-date, sexist, and “weird.”

She also openly suggested that her co-star Andrew Burnap, who plays the Prince Charming character, could be “cut from the film” entirely, smugly remarking “it’s Hollywood, baby.”

Her comments ignited widespread backlash on social media, with Disney scrambling to retrain the actress on what to say and not to say in public appearances regarding the film. Zegler subsequently began taking a much more deferential tone towards the original film in later interviews, but the damage had been done. The film, originally scheduled to be released in 2024, was delayed back to 2025. With a production budget of over $200 million, the film may have to earn as much as $600 million just to break even, which may be impossible due to the growing online campaign to boycott the film due to Zegler’s remarks.

The film also faced controversy for its decision to completely remove the Seven Dwarves themselves. After actor Peter Dinklage, himself a midget, claimed that the dwarf characters were examples of bigotry, Disney decided to initially replace the dwarves with seven generic characters of various races and genders. When a leaked photo of the seven non-dwarf characters went viral, mockery and criticism on social media led to Disney again revamping the film and moving forward with seven computer-generated dwarves. Both the film and Dinklage have since come under fire from fans and numerous other dwarf actors, who feel that the film would have provided an opportunity for multiple dwarf actors to star as the iconic characters.