Snyder: America Is Reaching A Boiling Point

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

I am deeply saddened by what is happening to our country.

America is reaching a boiling point, and it appears that we have entered a new era of civil unrest in which political violence will become the norm. At this moment in our history, we should all be denouncing political violence as loudly as we can. Unfortunately, there are many voices that are loudly calling for more political violence.

I have been warning that this time would come for so many years, and now it is here. The “left” deeply hates the “right”, and the “right” deeply hates the “left”. But how is a bitterly divided nation supposed to thrive? How is it even supposed to survive? Those that founded this country shared a common set of core values, but today there are no core values that still unite us, because the core values that our founders believed in so strongly have been abandoned. In fact, in so many ways America is now the complete opposite of what our founders intended.

Decades ago, we would laugh at the pathetic nations that were constantly plagued by political violence.

Now we are one of those nations.

A man in New Hampshire was just arrested for threatening to use homemade pipe bombs to assassinate New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte…

A ponytailed New Hampshire man has been arrested after allegedly plotting to assassinate the state’s Republican governor with a ‘weapon of mass destruction.’ Tristan Anderson, 22, is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kelly Ayotte with homemade pipe bombs. According to investigators, Anderson made the chilling threats to his roommate on Snapchat, bragging about his plans and showing off the materials he intended to use.

Hopefully authorities will lock up that nut for a long time, but the truth is that there are millions of others just like him.

For example, a crazed leftist at Oberlin College has boldly proclaimed that we “need to bring back political assassinations”…

A radical leftist student at Oberlin College casually called for political assassinations to continue in the wake of the targeted killing of political activist Charlie Kirk last week, according to an online post she made. “We need to bring back political assassinations,” said Julia Xu in a social media post, where her handle is @bringbacktheguillotine. “I don’t feel bad and I don’t think that everyone deserves the right to free speech. Some people should be afraid to express their opinion in public.”

That is sick.

If you have not seen the footage of her making these comments yet, you can find it on YouTube.

So where did she get such horrifying ideas?

Well, it turns out that her thinking has been greatly influenced by Chairman Mao…

Xu is on the advisory board of campus group the Gender, Sexuality and Attraction Initiatives, an office that supports queer, trans and women’s programming at the school. Xu, who uses they/them pronouns, is also a member of Students for a Free Palestine. Xu said she made the comments about Kirk, who was assassinated during a student debate at Utah Valley University in Orem last week, after being given five minutes for “hot takes” during her “Revolution, Socialism and Reform in China” class. She said her statement was influenced by her learnings about Chairman Mao, then went on to misguidedly (and perhaps inadvertently) praise the Chinese leader’s authoritarianism.

There are many on the left that would be thrilled if the United States was transformed into another version of communist China.

And a lot of them are openly admitting that blood must be spilled to accomplish that goal. In fact, a tax collector in Pennsylvania has openly admitted that she is “so tired of being told” that violence isn’t the answer…

Ambler, PA tax collector and local Democratic Party leader calls for MORE ass*ssinations and violence “I’m so tired of being told that violence isn’t into the answer. History is filled with blood. Let’s make some more myrtys.” SHE NEEDS TO RESIGN.

All over social media, there are people that are talking about a violent uprising.

That should chill you to the core.

In response, the Trump administration plans to crack down on left-wing organizations.

In fact, President Trump just announced that Antifa will be officially designated as a terrorist organization…

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will designate antifa as a terrorist organization, and is recommending investigations into people who allegedly fund it. It’s unclear when the designation will take place, or what legal implications it will have. Antifa — short for anti-fascist — is a loose affiliation of mostly left-leaning activists, and generally is not considered to be a highly organized group.

I don’t think that people understand what this means.

During previous administrations, terrorists have been shipped off to Guantanamo Bay to be tortured and hunted down by predator drones.

In his post announcing this change on Truth Social, President Trump explained that Antifa will now be deemed to be “A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION”…

I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Of course Antifa does not hand out membership cards.

So how will it be determined whether leftist protesters are part of Antifa or not?

There are so many unanswered questions.

But what we do know is that the temperature is rising in this country, and it got even hotter when Jimmy Kimmel was suddenly pulled off the air…

After ABC’s suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” over the comedian’s comments on Charlie Kirk, reactions have been swift, and many question remain. The Walt Disney-owned network confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 17, that it has indefinitely pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show following comments he made on a Sept. 15 episode regarding the fatal shooting of the conservative commentator.

I don’t understand why he was still on the air.

He was supposed to be a comedian, but he simply was not funny.

Maybe that is why so few people were still watching him.

ABC decided to make this move because Kimmel suggested that Charlie Kirk’s shooter was part of “the MAGA gang”…

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel should have known better than to say something like that, because everyone knows that it isn’t true.

So his employer held him accountable.

But all over BlueSky, liberals are freaking out as if some major turning point in our history has just happened. Here is one example…

First, Stephen Colbert. Now Jimmy Kimmel. Is it sinking in now? Do you all get it now? We now live in an authoritarian dictatorship. The United States of America as we know it is OVER for everyone.

There are a lot of things that are going on in this country that are worth getting tremendously upset about.

The cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel is not one of them.

But Rosie O’Donnell believes that this nation “is no more” now that Jimmy Kimmel is off the air…

O’Donnell lamented on Instagram: “this is unacceptable – f— this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives – bowing to the orange monster – america is no more .”

She is not rational.

Unfortunately, we have reached a point where vast segments of the U.S. population are not rational.

And when people are not thinking rationally, violence can erupt.

When asked about what just happened to Jimmy Kimmel, actor Jason Bateman had some very ominous things to say…

‘Well, it’s troubling to say the least,’ the A-list star said. ‘And we all have to really take a moment and figure how we feel about this type of thing. ‘Especially, people doing what you do. ‘I’m sure there’s going to be some sort of collective move to respond to this, but I’m not smart enough or powerful enough to be the one to do it but I imagine there’s plenty of conversations going on to do something, because you just can’t stand by and let stuff like that go on.’

Exactly what did he mean when he said that “you just can’t stand by and let stuff like that go on”?

Is he suggesting what it sounds like he is suggesting?

Everyone needs to take a step back and cool down for a while.

But of course that isn’t going to happen, is it?

2025 is the moment when our national boiling point is being reached, and things are only going to get crazier from here.

