Socialist AoC & Bernie Sanders Caught Using Private Jets On "Fighting Oligarchy" Tour

Socialists Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been spotted flying around the country on private jets—costing upwards of $15,000 per hour—while making stops on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour to rile up deranged leftists against Elon Musk, who also enjoys the luxury of private jet travel. Ironically, AOC, Bernie, and Musk seem to have more in common than they'd like to admit.

Fox News provided new details about the so-called "champagne socialists"...

Sanders boarded the luxury Bombardier Challenger private jet at the Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California, on Tuesday afternoon, according to a photo captured by a source on the ground and shared exclusively with Fox News Digital. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, whom the source also spotted boarding the private jet, spoke at their "Fighting Oligarchy" event in Bakersfield just hours earlier. Flight records reveal the jet landed at Sacramento Mather Airport on Tuesday evening, which is about a 20-minute drive to Folsom, California, where the self-identified Democratic socialists hosted their second rally of the day. After publication Thursday, Fox News Digital obtained new footage of Sanders and AOC exiting the private jet in Sacramento Tuesday evening from California resident Matvei Levchenko. The jet Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez were seen boarding and deplaning made stops in Salt Lake City and Boise prior to landing in Bakersfield, according to flight records. The arrival dates match the duo's "Fighting Oligarchy" events in Salt Lake City and Nampa, which is about a 25-minute drive from Boise Airport.

HEIGHT OF IRONY: @BernieSanders and @AOC take $15,000 an hour private jet to 'Fighting Oligarchy' rallies. pic.twitter.com/TpghHQ1VAp — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2025

Also, let's not forget: when AOC and Sanders aren't trying to destroy Elon Musk's US companies - some of which are critical to national security - the leftists are telling Americans to give up their Cummins-powered Dodge Rams, two-stroke weedwhackers, air conditioning, gas stoves, meat, and more.

Footage:

Bernie Sanders and AOC disembark from a private jet to go 'fight oligarchy'... Sanders has spent over $220,000 on jets so far this year. Full story here: https://t.co/olQCyWvlRh pic.twitter.com/WMqsApkoGF — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 18, 2025

Sanders is a three-decade broken socialist record.

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has some terrible news.



Donald Trump is rapidly turning America into an oligarchy. pic.twitter.com/VCfd5sxgx4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2025

While pretending to be anti-corporation and anti-establishment, Sanders has fallen into the Big Pharma honeytrap.

People demand genuineness from Democrats - something the socialist cannot do as their polling data has plummeted to record lows...

Whoops!

'Inorganic' - GPS Data Reveals Bernie Sanders, AOC Anti-Oligarchy Rally Was Full Of Serial Protesters https://t.co/TawQtLBvEe — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 23, 2025

Meanwhile, on tour, AoC developed a new accent.

Oh look, AOC is doing the interchangeable accents to fit the demographic she's in front of.



Did she take notes from Kamala?pic.twitter.com/0wfhWoVUOB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 15, 2025

Socialist Democrats are clowns. They've become history's big joke as the clown show has been exposed to the masses, yet these radical politicians continue doubling down on insanity.