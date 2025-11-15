The Socialist Mayor Clown Show Is Truly Something To Behold

The progressive left never admits they are wrong and they always double down on failure. This is the mindset that continues to lead Democrats down a path of self destruction along with the cities they inhabit. One cannot separate the ongoing decline of US cities from far-left policies; one precipitates the other.

The implosion of Joe Biden's faux presidency and the defeat of the Kamala Harris campaign left Democrats reeling and searching for answers, but it didn't take long for them to dismiss the idea of self reflection and come to the predictably insane conclusion they are right and everyone else is the enemy.

The answer, they argue, is not to abandon their radical ideology and find their way back to common sense. Rather, they believe that they lost the elections because their candidates were "not extreme enough."

But what could possibly be more extreme than Biden's mass online censorship campaign? His calls for pandemic vaccine passports for Americans to keep their jobs? His implementation of DEI and CRT programs across the federal government and the US military? His consistent denials over the stagflation crisis? When he declared Easter Sunday as "Transgender Day of Visibility?" What about the topless LGBT parties on the White House Lawn?

How much worse can a political leader get? Well, we're about to find out.

Democrats in cities like Chicago, New York and now Seattle have decided to replace their bumbling leftist mayors with more openly socialist mayors and the trend is likely to grow. This seems to be a calculated reformation of the Democrat base around increasingly more militant Marxist policies, using blue cities as a "proving ground."

It makes sense when one considers how freely groups like Antifa and anti-ICE are able to operate, with clear coordination between radicals and the local government. These are places where activists feel most safe and comfortable because they are protected by resident politicians and police. Blue cities are becoming experimental playgrounds for color revolution and socialist policies that would never be allowed anywhere else.

They see these cities as toys to be played with. The problem is, their initiatives are falling apart before they get into office and conservatives haven't had to lift a finger.

For example, Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises are drying up on the vine like grapes in the desert sun. His supporters are now realizing that his 4-year rent freeze policy faces serious obstacles, with the new mayor relying on full support from the Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) appointed by Mayor Adams (which he is unlikely to get until a new board is appointed). The reality is, a rent freeze would result in an immediate selloff of rental properties and landlord flight from NYC, meaning, there will be an even worse housing shortage.

Mamdani also got word from Governor Kathy Hochul that she will not be backing his fare free bus service concept, nor will she support his universal childcare program. In other words, Mamdani doesn't have the authority to fulfill his campaign promises.

Mamdani is confronted by the fact Gov. Hochul said she won’t fund the free buses proposal part of his socialist agenda.



He responds by saying he’ll find the money.



Mamdani’s supporters have been duped.



He can’t pay for his socialism.



(nbcnewyork on TT) pic.twitter.com/UCPfoo7s2t — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2025

Furthermore, if the "Democratic socialist" gets approval from all parties involved he still has to deal with Trump's inevitable cuts to to federal dollars. NYC gets around $10 billion in direct federal aid and over $100 billion in federal funding through a variety of avenues. Even with all that cash, the city is still in the hole and desperate for relief after the Democrats disastrous migrant housing programs which crippled their subsidies for the homeless.

The loss of a mere $10 billion could cause chaos for NYC's budget concerns and all of Mamdani's projects require an increasing budget, not a falling budget.

Recently elected mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson, is causing a stir as well with her socialist rhetoric. Her notions come off as unpracticed or poorly thought-out and one wonders if Democrats will feel any buyers remorse. Seattle was already in steep decline due to wealth taxation, which has driven numerous companies out of the area along with thousands of jobs and revenues.

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson promises a full socialist smorgasbord, calling for guaranteed housing, universal child care, free K-8 summer care, social housing, and shifting land and wealth from corporations to community control.

Wilson's utopian wish list is facing a hard reality check and she hasn't clocked in on the job yet. For example, she believes she has the power to prevent grocery chains from leaving the city and creating "food deserts". It's a problem that has been accelerating in blue cities across he country largely due to lax law enforcement policies and low criminal prosecution. Property theft continues to explode and businesses in leftist towns cannot survive, so they do the smart thing and leave.

Seattle's new mayor Katie Wilson: "We will not allow grocery chains to close stores at will"

Critics have lambasted Wilson as a child-brained imbecile, citing basic private property rights and her lack of authority to issue an exit tax without considerable state and local support. Again, socialist candidate make promises they cannot keep. This might get them elected, but their time in office immediately becomes a clown show, proving conservatives were right all along.