Socialist NYC Mayor Mamdani Inadvertently Hands ICE A Target Map To Catch Illegals

Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has repeatedly denounced capitalism while promoting a socialist reconstruction of the metro area, sparked uproar this week after releasing a map highlighting 30 migrant enclaves while omitting historic Italian, Irish, and Jewish communities.

The map includes areas such as Little Palestine, Little Pakistan, Little Yemen and Little Guyana, but leaves out Little Italy, Irish enclaves including Woodlawn and Sunnyside, and Brooklyn's heavily Orthodox Jewish Borough Park.

Mamdani's decision to leave out Little Italy on his map of enclaves within New York is beyond shameful.



Italian-Americans contribute so much, not just in New York City, but the entire nation.



He also left out Irish and Jewish enclaves.



We all know what's going on here... https://t.co/hHFUXna0Ea pic.twitter.com/wDLgm763sa — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 9, 2026

But perhaps the Democratic Socialists of America mayor and his band of far-left anti-American clowns, who spend more time trying to erase and rewrite history in typical Marxist fashion, inadvertently created one of the greatest gifts for President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ryan James Girdusky of the 1776 Project PAC wrote on X, "This is actually a map of where ICE needs to conduct raids."

This is actually a map of where ICE needs to conduct raids https://t.co/fx2rZB7TEb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 9, 2026

To note:

X users said:

How nice of him to map ICE raids out by DHS — NorwichFan (@SiosNorwich) July 10, 2026

A roadmap, if you will, for ICE. — Lisette Ribas (@WDRALR) July 9, 2026

Nice of Mamdani to be so helpful with pointing it out — Magnolia Rose (@MarthaD80784116) July 10, 2026

How nice of Mayor Mamdani to make a map for ICE — Robin 🦞 (@rnadeau12) July 10, 2026

Set up like bowling pins for ICE to knock down🤣 — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) July 10, 2026

Mamdani's immigrant map appears less like a celebration of New York's diversity and more like a Marxist ideology that divides residents into competing identity blocs. Before the socialist takeover of City Hall, there was a simpler civic identity: New Yorkers were New Yorkers.