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Socialist NYC Mayor Mamdani Inadvertently Hands ICE A Target Map To Catch Illegals

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has repeatedly denounced capitalism while promoting a socialist reconstruction of the metro area, sparked uproar this week after releasing a map highlighting 30 migrant enclaves while omitting historic Italian, Irish, and Jewish communities.

The map includes areas such as Little Palestine, Little Pakistan, Little Yemen and Little Guyana, but leaves out Little Italy, Irish enclaves including Woodlawn and Sunnyside, and Brooklyn's heavily Orthodox Jewish Borough Park. 

But perhaps the Democratic Socialists of America mayor and his band of far-left anti-American clowns, who spend more time trying to erase and rewrite history in typical Marxist fashion, inadvertently created one of the greatest gifts for President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ryan James Girdusky of the 1776 Project PAC wrote on X, "This is actually a map of where ICE needs to conduct raids." 

To note:

X users said:

Mamdani's immigrant map appears less like a celebration of New York's diversity and more like a Marxist ideology that divides residents into competing identity blocs. Before the socialist takeover of City Hall, there was a simpler civic identity: New Yorkers were New Yorkers.

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