Socialist Spanish Mayor Vowed To Block Migrant Minor Arrivals... Then Quickly Reversed Amid Political Pressure

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix news,

The Socialist mayor of Cartes in northern Spain has reversed her opposition to hosting unaccompanied migrant minors after attempting to block their arrival, issuing a public apology following pressure from her party leadership.

Lorena Cueto, mayor of the Cantabrian town of around 6,000 residents, initially described the relocation of migrant minors to her municipality as “a punishment” and issued an emergency municipal order seeking to halt the reception of 18 foreign minors transferred under Spain’s national redistribution system.

The move sparked protests in the town and drew sharp criticism from both the regional government and figures within Cueto’s own Socialist party, who accused her of creating public alarm and obstructing a legally mandated relocation.

The conflict began when the Cantabrian regional government, led by the center-right People’s Party (PP), proceeded with plans to open a reception center in Cartes to relocate minors. Ironically, the move was only in compliance with the mandate issued by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government, the same Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of which Cueto is affiliated.

According to Canarias7, two minors arrived at the center earlier this week, with further arrivals scheduled in subsequent days.

Cueto responded by signing a municipal order invoking alleged urban planning deficiencies at the facility and demanding an immediate halt to the arrivals.

The order reportedly threatened to seal the building and cut water and electricity supplies if the minors were accommodated.

Cantabria’s Minister of Social Inclusion, Begoña Gómez del Río, rejected the mayor’s claims, stating the facility had passed inspections and possessed the necessary licenses to operate.

She accused the mayor of attempting to obstruct the process and inflaming tensions in the town.

“The mayor of Cartes has made maneuver after maneuver to obstruct the reception and protection of the minors (…) She has created public alarm and warned all the municipalities of Cantabria to be on alert,” Del Río said at an urgent press conference.

Regional authorities moved to challenge the mayor’s order in court.

Facing mounting criticism and pressure from higher up in her left-wing party, Cueto abruptly changed position the following day, posting an apology on social media.

She expressed regret “for everything that is happening” and pledged her town’s commitment to welcoming the minors “before, now, and in the future,” as cited by Democrata.

Cueto insisted her “top priority” was the protection and well-being of the children so they could “find in our town the life opportunities they deserve.”

Pedro Casares, general secretary of the PSOE in Cantabria, publicly acknowledged that the town council had “made a mistake” and had “acted hastily,” though he indicated the party was not considering expelling Cueto.

Earlier, Spain’s Minister for Children, Sira Rego, criticized the mayor’s stance, stating that describing the arrival of minors as a punishment or threatening service cuts was “absolutely intolerable.”

“Children’s rights are not something to be trifled with,” she said, urging the mayor to rectify the situation and comply with the law.

Local residents have continued holding demonstrations, arguing the town lacks sufficient infrastructure and services to host the minors. Security concerns have also been raised, with the town’s local police reportedly operating only until mid-afternoon, leaving evenings without local patrols.

One resident told El País, “We’re not saying they’re criminals, but this isn’t a suitable place to integrate them. They have psychological problems from so much suffering, and it’s not easy.”

