Somali Americans Face Audits For Potential Immigration Fraud

Authored by Kimberley Hayek via The Epoch Times,

The Trump administration is auditing immigration cases involving U.S. citizens of Somali origin to uncover potential fraud that might be grounds for revoking their citizenship, known as denaturalization.

“Under U.S. law, if an individual procures citizenship on a fraudulent basis, that is grounds for denaturalization,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement reported by Fox News then shared by the White House on social media.

Such denaturalization actions are rare, and the process often lasts years. Data from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center show an average of about 11 cases pursued annually between 1990 and 2017.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has made enforcing immigration laws a priority, including ramped-up deportations, and visa and green card revocations.

Federal authorities have in recent months turned their focus to Minnesota’s Somali population, alleging it is an epicenter for fraud involving millions in federal funds for social services. FBI Director Kash Patel announced Sunday that the bureau has “surged” investigators and resources to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday that it has stopped all child care payments to Minnesota. Nationwide, payments from the department’s Administration for Children and Families “will require a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state.”

The Small Business Administration said it plans to pause funding to the state pending investigation of suspected $430 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud, Administrator Kelly Loeffler posted to X on Dec. 29.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating an alleged cover-up of welfare fraud schemes in the state. HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill stated the department has “turned off the money spigot.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded that his administration has “spent years cracking down on fraudsters” and accused Trump of “politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans.”

The Justice Department has charged nearly 100 individuals in Minnesota’s fraud scandal, with 85 percent of Somali descent. Attorney General Pam Bondi credited independent journalist Nick Shirley for assisting in the investigations.

The FBI began deploying resources to Minnesota early in the probe, Patel said, as the White House raised alarms about fraud in the Somali community. Officials made public on Thanksgiving their concerns over ubiquitous scams.

The Labor Department sent a “strike team” to the state to investigate fraud, waste, and abuse. At least seven federal agencies are also involved in the probe.

Trump has denounced Minnesota as “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” and moved to end temporary deportation protections for Somalis, citing gang activities. Reports suggest progressive policies and “Minnesota Nice” culture allowed such fraud to happen.

State lawmakers in Ohio have requested an investigation in their state, warning that similar fraud schemes may exist there, and urging law enforcement to “arrest, prosecute, jail, denaturalize, and deport all Somali fraudsters” in a letter state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) shared with the state Department of Children and Youth on Dec. 30. The letter was signed by at least 40 other lawmakers.