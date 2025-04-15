Somali Criminal Allowed To Stay In UK Because Deportation Would "Stress" Him Out

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In yet another incredulous case, the British justice system has decided in its infinite wisdom that a Somali criminal will be allowed to stay in the UK because returning him to his home country would cause him too much “stress”.

The Telegraph reports that a judge in the upper immigration tribunal ruled that the asylum seeker would suffer “stress” if deported to his homeland, which would worsen his mental health, thereby breaching article three of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which protects against persecution and inhumane treatment.

The unnamed man, jailed for unspecified crimes, is a schizophrenic who hears voices, and has also been dependent on alcohol for almost twenty years, according to the report, another factor which led to him being allowed to stay in the country since arriving way back in 1999.

The Home Office has argued that the man, who has been granted anonymity, would be able to get medications he needs in his home country, but the judge still ruled against them.

The man is described as having a “high level of vulnerability” and “complex needs” with “the severity of his mental health problems closely linked to his stress levels and use of alcohol,” according to the tribunal.

Lawyers assigned to the guy argued that he has “no real prospect” of returning to Mogadishu and making a living and that any financial support he would receive would be “limited”, and that he has a “history of being financially exploited”.

The Home Office has a program to offer financial support to foreign criminals being deported through the Facilitated Return Scheme. In other words, the government even offered to pay for the guy’s rehabilitation in Somalia.

“Evidence from doctors suggested the man could “become well” if he abstained from alcohol and complied with his medication,” the report notes.

Yet, Deputy Upper Tribunal Judge Ian Jarvis said “I conclude that the weight of the evidence before the Tribunal indicates that the [man] will very quickly become noncompliant with his medication.. without the 24/7 support and monitoring which he currently receives in the United Kingdom.”

The judge upheld the appeal and ruled that the man’s mental health would “seriously deteriorate” if he were returned to Somalia.

The report further notes that its another in a long list of convicted foreign criminals attempting and in many cases succeeding in halting their deportations by claiming breaches of their human rights.

There are currently a record 41,987 outstanding immigration appeals, largely on human rights grounds.

As we highlighted last month, a convicted pedophile has escaped deportation from the UK to his native country of Pakistan after a judge ruled that he would face “inhuman or degrading treatment” there for being an alcoholic.

This case follows similar incidents, including one just last month where another Pakistani pedo was permitted to remain in the UK with a judge ruling that deportation would be “unduly harsh” owing to the fact that his family in Pakistan took a “dim view” of his crimes.

Conservative MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke urged that “The Government needs to stop dangerous criminals being allowed to stay in this country.”

