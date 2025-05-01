"Somebody Got To Her": Virginia Giuffre's Father Says She Wasn't Suicidal, Demands Investigation

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The father of prominent Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse victim Virginia Giuffre doesn’t believe the narrative that she took her own life last week, and is demanding an independent investigation.

As we highlighted, Giuffre previously stated that she was not suicidal, and her lawyer is adamant there is no evidence to suggest she was.

She was also involved in a bizarre incident just weeks prior to her death wherein an Instagram post from her account claimed she had been hit by a bus in Australia and had just days to live.

Giuffre’s family issued a statement last week confirming her suicide, but now her own father, Sky Roberts, has spoken out saying he does not buy that narrative.

In an interview with TMZ, he explicitly stated that he doesn’t believe his daughter killed herself.

“My daughter was a fighter,” Roberts said, adding “She was speaking out against some of the most powerful people in the world, and now we’re supposed to believe she just gave up?”

“I don’t buy it. The police need to dig deeper—much deeper,” Roberts added.

[ZH:] Roberts also appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he said "Somebody got to her..."

'There’s no way that she committed suicide… somebody got to her.’



EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts speaks to Piers Morgan about her death on Uncensored.



Dropping on YouTube at 5pm (12pm ET) 👇



SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/QR11ywsANx@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/5OdrxRBnLy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 1, 2025

Giiffre’s attorney Karrie Louden told The Sun earlier this week that she spoke to her just days before she was found dead, and that she expressed optimism for the future.

“She [Virginia] wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. There were plans that she had for the future,” Louden urged, adding “things were positive.”

“Until the evidence is in, we’re just, you know, drawing conclusions,” Louden further noted, adding that “Officially, the police told me nothing. They didn’t even confirm that she was dead. That’s how little information the police have provided to me.”

“This has been a complete shock to all of us. If any of us had thought she’s going to commit suicide, of course we would have taken more steps, put her into a clinic or got her some more help,” the attorney emphasised.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer has broken her silence, insisting there was absolutely no indication that Giuffre intended to take her own life.



She is distancing herself from Giuffre’s family, who have publicly stated they believe it was a suicide.



Attorney Karrie Louden says she… pic.twitter.com/8Fm9zTMtEV — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 28, 2025

As we also highlighted, another Epstein victim, Juliette Rose Bryant, does not believe Giuffre committed suicide, and has communicated that she is in fear for her own life.

Bryant’s reposted a video in which she states “I am not suicidal, and I never, ever will be. I also do not do any drugs,” before noting that other Epstein victims have been found dead in suspicious circumstances and urging “We all know about the Clinton body count.”

Amid frustration over the delays in releasing the remaining Epstein films evidence, which is believed to include client lists, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, os increasing pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi to get on with it.

2 Epstein victims are now dead.



Every day the DOJ delays releasing the Epstein client list, public trust erodes & more lives are put at risk.



I am calling on the DOJ and @AGPamBondi to act immediately — release the files. The American people deserve the truth. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 28, 2025

It has become clear that the DOJ is stonewalling the release of the documents, with Bondi claiming they are ‘on her desk’ and waiting to be dealt with.

On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.



The DOJ has not responded.



Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG.@AGPamBondi what is the status of the… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 25, 2025

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.