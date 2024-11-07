print-icon
Sore Loser Democrats Viciously Turn On "Stupid And Selfish" Biden

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Desperately looking for someone to blame for Kamala Harris not being a competent candidate and losing to president Trump in a massive landslide, Democrats have aggressively turned on Joe Biden.

Reuters notes that one Democratic donor asked “Why did Joe Biden hold on for as long as he did? He should have not concealed his (health) and dropped out a lot sooner.”

Another Democratic official blamed “malpractice” by Biden’s inner circle, stating “No one would tell him ‘no’,” and slating the White House communications and political teams.

“So it’s Joe, but also Joe’s core apparatus. Stunning and well documented chickens coming home to roost,” the official added.

The article further notes that a Kamala aide complained that her campaign was “doomed from the start by her loyalty” to Biden.

The Telegraph reports that another major Democrat donor whined that the “stupidity and selfishness” of Joe Biden for not withdrawing earlier is to blame for the huge election loss.

Another Harris campaign aide told Politico “We ran the best campaign we could, considering Joe Biden was president. Joe Biden is the singular reason Kamala Harris and Democrats lost.”

But hang on, Democrat officials, Democrat supporters and the Democrat mouthpiece media assured everyone that Biden was “sharp as a tack,” even after they forced him out.

It was obvious to everyone who wasn’t a Democrat that Biden was cognitively impaired in 2020.

Now they’ve lost, they’re admitting what everyone else was saying was entirely correct. You can’t have it both ways.

You chose to lie to yourselves, you chose to act stupidly, then you panicked when it was too late.

Then you chose to undemocratically anoint a candidate who was clearly pathetically inexperienced and unprepared to go up against Trump.

Own it.

You enabled this.

