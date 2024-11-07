Sore Loser Democrats Viciously Turn On "Stupid And Selfish" Biden

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Desperately looking for someone to blame for Kamala Harris not being a competent candidate and losing to president Trump in a massive landslide, Democrats have aggressively turned on Joe Biden.

Reuters notes that one Democratic donor asked “Why did Joe Biden hold on for as long as he did? He should have not concealed his (health) and dropped out a lot sooner.”

Another Democratic official blamed “malpractice” by Biden’s inner circle, stating “No one would tell him ‘no’,” and slating the White House communications and political teams.

“So it’s Joe, but also Joe’s core apparatus. Stunning and well documented chickens coming home to roost,” the official added.

The article further notes that a Kamala aide complained that her campaign was “doomed from the start by her loyalty” to Biden.

The Telegraph reports that another major Democrat donor whined that the “stupidity and selfishness” of Joe Biden for not withdrawing earlier is to blame for the huge election loss.

Another Harris campaign aide told Politico “We ran the best campaign we could, considering Joe Biden was president. Joe Biden is the singular reason Kamala Harris and Democrats lost.”

Dems are livid at Biden after Trump's win.



Officials and party operatives told us that by the time he decided to pass the torch to Harris, he'd saddled her with too many challenges and far too little time to build a winning case for herself. https://t.co/FKkngOJP1X — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2024

But hang on, Democrat officials, Democrat supporters and the Democrat mouthpiece media assured everyone that Biden was “sharp as a tack,” even after they forced him out.

If the Dems are mad at Biden, remember, they lied to the American public (and themselves) since 2020.



Everyone could see his cognitive decline…except them, apparently.



They have no one to blame except themselves. — LaborUnionNews.com (@WorkPlaceRpt) November 7, 2024

It was obvious to everyone who wasn’t a Democrat that Biden was cognitively impaired in 2020.

Sure let’s blame the guy with dementia. 🤣🤣 — Fauxlanthropist (@dekdarion) November 7, 2024

Now they’ve lost, they’re admitting what everyone else was saying was entirely correct. You can’t have it both ways.

The Democrats should have had their shit together in fall 2023 and had 'the talk' with Biden.

Political junkies were waiting for the Democrats to conduct a proper primary that never materialized.

It was absurd not to primary Biden, but Democrat hubris convinced the party they… — Copter Sled (@CopterSled) November 7, 2024

You chose to lie to yourselves, you chose to act stupidly, then you panicked when it was too late.

Excuses excuses. Just admit it. Kamala was a horrible choice and the Dems should’ve held a primary — Goldstein (@jgoldsteinlaw) November 7, 2024

Then you chose to undemocratically anoint a candidate who was clearly pathetically inexperienced and unprepared to go up against Trump.

It could be that she just sucks and never earned anything in her life. You dips*its consider that? — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) November 7, 2024

Own it.

When you stab your decades long comrade in the back in a coup and it ends up empowering your worst enemy. pic.twitter.com/5PlycTNhTo — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 6, 2024

You enabled this.

@DecisionDeskHQ has now called the whole country with Donald Trump picking up the final swing states of Arizona and Nevada.

This is the final map in the 2024 presidential election: pic.twitter.com/TCtcDib3hH — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 7, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.