Sound Of Freedom Blasts Past $150 Million; Star Jim Caviezel Responds

The underdog film "Sound of Freedom" - made on a shoestring budget of just $14.6 million - has raked in more than $156 million at the American box office as of Aug. 3, as the film prepares to go international.

The film follows the journey of former government agent Tim Ballard, played by Caviezel, as he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a young girl from the clutches of sex traffickers in the treacherous Colombian jungle. The movie was released in 2,634 theaters on July 4, which has increased to 3,411.

Thank you for supporting Sound of Freedom! Thanks also for all the prayers for me - I'm feeling much better and am energized by all the awareness that we've brought to the issue of child trafficking. God's children are not for sale! — Jim Caviezel (@reallycaviezel) August 3, 2023

In a candid interview with Fox News, Caviezel decried the media's disturbing silence on the rampant issue of sex trafficking, with an estimated 300,000 children under the age of 18 falling victim to the practice in the United States alone each year, a staggering reality that mainstream media often fails to address adequately.

"300,000 children under the age of 18 were lured into the sex trafficking business in the United States. We are the biggest consumers of child trafficking and pornography in the world. The United States—the home of the free, land of the brave. This is ridiculous. And so the film is a threat," Caviezel told the Epoch Times.

Jim Caviezel (L), actor in the new human trafficking action film "Sound of Freedom,” and Jan Jekielek (R), Epoch Times Senior Editor and American Thought Leaders host, pose for a picture in Washington on June 21, 2023. (Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times)

"Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support SOUND OF FREEDOM, and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand," according to Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios, which made the movie, according to a July 30 press release.

A Battle Beyond the Screen

Caviezel's call to action extends beyond his role in "Sound of Freedom." The actor has cast a critical eye on those who choose to turn a blind eye to child predators, and has labeled them as "riding the fence."

"You have good, and you have evil. It's always been this way. But then you have the group in the middle that are riding the fence. The devil owns the fence," he told the Times.

"I am so proud to be a part of this impactful film," he said in an interview prior to the film's release. "In fact, I'd say this is the second most important film I've done after ‘The Passion of the Christ.'"

Trump's Support and the Fight for Justice

Former President Donald Trump has joined the ranks of those championing "Sound of Freedom," posting on Truth Social to raise awareness about the film's vital message. In a campaign video, Trump pledged to reinstate policies to combat human trafficking, including subjecting traffickers to the death penalty. He highlighted the devastating consequences of ending Title 42, a policy implemented during his administration to curb the exploitation of vulnerable women and children.

As "Sound of Freedom" continues to make waves in the United States, the film is set to go global - with an international rollout is slated to commence imminently. Screenings are currently scheduled in countries such as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and various Latin American nations. This international expansion aims to ignite a global conversation about child trafficking and raise awareness about this pressing issue on a worldwide scale.