South African Impeachment Committee To Hold First Meeting On President's "Farmgate" Scandal

South Africa's parliament has scheduled for Monday the first meeting of an impeachment committee ​that will probe allegations around President Cyril Ramaphosa's "Farmgate" scandal, Reuters reported citing the Democratic Alliance ‌party.

The meeting is the next stage in an impeachment process against Ramaphosa that was revived by the Constitutional Court this month, in a setback for the leader for whom the ​affair has been a major embarrassment during his presidency.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to lawmakers in parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 14, 2026

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing ​in the scandal, in which bundles of cash were stolen from ⁠a sofa on his farm in 2020, raising questions about where he had ​acquired the money and why it was hidden in furniture.

"The good thing is that ​parliament seems to be moving forward," said DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis.

The first order of business for the committee's 31 members will be to elect a chairperson, he said, adding: "The DA's strong ​opinion is that it shouldn't be someone from the ANC." The DA is the ​second-biggest party in a coalition government with Ramaphosa's African National Congress party, but the DA remains ‌critical ⁠of the president and has said it will hold him accountable for any findings of wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday filed a legal challenge against an independent panel report which found preliminary ​evidence he had ​committed misconduct, which ⁠some legal analysts said may delay the impeachment proceedings. The president has also threatened to seek an urgent court order to halt ​impeachment proceedings if parliament moves ahead with the process while ​his legal ⁠challenge is pending.

The ANC holds about 40% of seats in the National Assembly, which means it should be able to shoot down any eventual impeachment vote, which would require ⁠a ​two-thirds majority to pass. The party's leadership has ​said it fully backs the president. But the ANC holds only 9 seats out of 31 seats on the impeachment ​committee.