Southwest Airlines Deletes X Post Celebrating "All Female Flight Crew"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson

Amidst questions surrounding whether ‘diversity and inclusion’ drives are jeopardizing airline safety, Southwest Airlines deleted a post on X celebrating an “all female flight crew.”

The post featured an on-board photo of two female pilots and four air hostesses, two of whom are black.

“All female flight Crew? Go off, queens!” stated the post.

Southwest just took down this tweet after it failed to land with X users pic.twitter.com/TU1lMQhmLe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2024

Go off what, the plane?

After other X users began ridiculing the post, the company swiftly deleted it.

Apparently, the queens didn’t get a chance to “go off” after all.

Respondents expressed satisfaction at the company’s quick reversal.

The poor DEI-hired intern saw airlines trending and thought this was a good post to make 😂😂 — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 12, 2024

The woke companies are getting roasted and sued with their DEI programs.



It really shows total lack of awareness of their customers and the issues today. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 12, 2024

Their social media manager pic.twitter.com/uTpkBgxiap — Fight Club Central (@Fight_Club_1999) January 12, 2024

These companies are completely out of touch with the people they allege to serve. — Overton (@OvertonLive) January 12, 2024

Southwest Airlines recently hit the headlines for its policy of giving obese people a free neighboring plane seat if they demand it, even if someone else has already booked and paid for the seat.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines, fresh from the controversy of a faulty door blowing off their plane in mid-air, is also facing ridicule for its own obsession with gay virtue signaling.

Let’s start with @AlaskaAir and where they place their focus and money. pic.twitter.com/EgC6T8QVYa — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) January 11, 2024

As we highlight in the video below, Spirit AeroSystems, the company responsible for the faulty door and other parts of the Boeing 737 Max 9, is also facing a backlash for pandering to woke clichés.

