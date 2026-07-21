Spain's World Cup Hero Rocks 'Make Spain Great Again' Hat

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Spain are the world champions again. Ferran Torres came off the bench and smashed home the only goal of the 2026 World Cup final in the 106th minute against Argentina. The next day, as the open-top bus rolled through Madrid and nearly two million Spaniards packed the streets, the hero of the final stood shirtless, draped in the national flag, and wearing a bright red baseball cap that read "Make Spain Great Again."

The image spread instantly. It was impossible to miss the deliberate echo of President Donald Trump's signature slogan. Trump himself had been on the pitch the night before at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, presenting the trophy and medals to Spain's players after their hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory.

Torres later said of the winning goal: "I think in the end the goal came from 47 million people, not just those of us that are here. Today destiny was written, it was made for us to win. We're far from our people today but we tried to be as close as possible to them."

?BREAKING: Spanish footballer, Ferran Torres, wore a "Make Spain Great Again" cap at their World Cup celebration



The far-left Spanish government does NOT represent the people! ?? pic.twitter.com/8eYnve2x1Y — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 20, 2026

The far-left government of Pedro Sánchez does not speak for those 47 million. Many Spaniards are fiercely patriotic. They do not like what is being done to their country.

?? | Ferrán Torres con su gorra de «Make Spain Great Again» durante la celebración del Mundial en Madrid. pic.twitter.com/qvo9kpNhl1 — ???Q??s (@herqles_es) July 20, 2026

While the players celebrated a second World Cup title, the same government that waved them off continues to flood Spain with mass illegal immigration, grant amnesties to hundreds of thousands of undocumented arrivals, and watch as public services buckle and crime statistics turn ugly.

In April, Sánchez's socialists pushed through a royal decree granting legal status, work permits, and benefits to roughly half a million illegal migrants - potentially as many as 800,000. The result was immediate chaos. Thousands of military-aged men swarmed consulates in Madrid, Bilbao, and Almería, clambering over security gates and forming kilometre-long queues to obtain the paperwork needed for the amnesty.

Registry offices across the country collapsed under the pressure. Migrants camped overnight. Local officials reported daily requests at social services centres jumping from 1,500 to 5,500 in Madrid alone. Municipal unions warned of "extraordinary pressure" and deteriorating service quality. One official, Jose Fernandez, said bluntly: "I think a hasty decision was made, perhaps even intended to create a collapse."

Days later the scenes grew more extreme. Crowds of undocumented migrants stormed the Gambian embassy in Madrid, scaling walls and fences in desperation to secure documents under the same regularisation process.

Patriots who dared to protest the amnesty were met with violence. In Granada, roughly 40 left-wing extremists tried to shut down a Vox rally. Red paint was thrown, police formed cordons, and Vox leader Santiago Abascal had to confront the mob himself.

"They are preventing us from carrying out this act freely," he said. Abascal has repeatedly described the policy as an "invasion" that is accelerating the "thirdworldization" of Spain. "Tomorrow this chaos will move to the health centres, to the social services, to the real estate agencies... It's already happening. Our priority is to reverse it, radically."

Sánchez defends the amnesty as "an act of justice and a necessity." In a letter to citizens he claimed migrants "already form part of our everyday lives" and insisted Spain "is the daughter of migration and will not become the mother of xenophobia."

Globalist money man Alex Soros publicly praised him, declaring the move showed "what real leadership looks like" and adding, "We need more elected leaders like him!"

Ordinary Spaniards see something very different. A July 2025 poll for El Mundo found 70 percent support mass deportation of illegal immigrants - including majorities of Socialist voters. Support reached 92 percent among Popular Party voters and 89 percent among Vox supporters.

The crime data explains why. Foreigners in Spain commit five times more rapes and four times more murders per capita than Spanish citizens. They make up 31 percent of the prison population.

In Catalonia, migrants - 17 percent of the population - account for 91 percent of convicted rapists. Rape reports nationwide have tripled in six years, from 1,878 in 2019 to 5,206 in 2024. Over the last decade the increase stands at 322 percent, far above the EU average of 150 percent.

This is the Spain that Ferran Torres and his teammates returned to as champions. A country whose people still wave the flag, still fill the streets in the millions for a national team victory, and still remember how to sing songs the authorities would prefer they forgot.

During the Euro 2024 semi-final against France, Spanish fans joined others in belting out a controversial melody that UEFA had tried to ban because right-wing crowds had turned it into an anthem against mass migration.

The contrast could not be sharper. On the pitch and in the streets of Madrid, Spaniards celebrated national excellence and belonging. In the corridors of power, the Sánchez government continues to prioritise open borders, globalist applause, and the steady erosion of the very identity that produced a world-beating football team.

President Donald J. Trump presents the World Cup Trophy to Spain, the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Champions! ? pic.twitter.com/SHsoBhYm1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

Trump, who handed over the trophy, later said of his interactions with Spanish officials: "I spoke to Spain and I congratulated them on having a great team. I really spoke to a lot of people. I have no tension with him. I have no tension with anybody."

? PRESIDENT TRUMP ON PEDRO SÁNCHEZ:



"I spoke to Spain and I congratulated them on having a great team. I really spoke to a lot of people.



I have no tension with him. I have no tension with anybody." pic.twitter.com/bQIYrbtW4f — America News (@AmericaPartyX) July 20, 2026

The tension that matters is not between presidents. It is between a far-left elite that treats national identity as an embarrassment and a people who still know what it means to make Spain great again.

Torres did not need a press conference. The red cap said enough. For millions of Spaniards watching their services strain, their streets change, and their crime statistics climb, the message landed exactly as intended.

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