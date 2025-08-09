Spanish Town Bans Muslim Festivals In Public Spaces As Anti-Islamification Movement Gains Momentum

The Islamification of the West continues unchecked. Millions of third-worlders have been funneled into Western nations, especially France, Spain, Ireland, England, and Germany. Globalist rulers in Brussels have remained silent about the intentional invasion, while anyone voicing concern is immediately thrown into the state-run government censorship gauntlet and labeled a "racist."

It comes as no surprise that Brussels' failed open-borders experiment since 2015, flooding Europe with millions of migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees from countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, has sparked not only a deepening identity crisis for Europe, but also fueled a powerful resurgence of nationalism across the continent.

Barcelona, Spain, has sadly been conquered. pic.twitter.com/z9n9kpWAxn — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 9, 2025

The latest example comes from the small Spanish town of Jumilla, where the local nationalist party Vox enacted the country's first ban on Muslim use of public spaces (sports halls, civic centres) for activities "alien to our identity" unless organized by the council, effectively blocking Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha gatherings.

The local Vox party posted on X: "Thanks to Vox, the first measure to ban Islamic festivals in Spain's public spaces has been passed. Spain is and will be forever the land of Christian people."

Spanish Town Bans Islam in Public Spaces, calls them 'alien to our identity'.



The ban was passed in Jumilla, a town in the Murcia region with a population of around 27,000 - roughly 7.5 per cent of whom come from mostly Muslim countries.



The motion was proposed by Spain's… pic.twitter.com/3iNTP52G1i — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2025

Vox spokesperson Alba Franco told the Qatari-owned pro-Arab news outlet The New Arab that Muslim practices are linked to "insecurity" and warned of the "Islamisation" of communities.

For some context, Jumilla was once part of the Roman Empire and fell to Berber and Arab forces in the eighth century and remained predominantly Arab for centuries, until Christian troops under Alfonso X of Castile seized the land in the mid-13th century.

Islam does not belong in Spain 🇪🇸https://t.co/4QOBYXXTpP pic.twitter.com/3ThtourvXn — The Christian Nationalist Party (@the_christnats) July 31, 2025

Last month, anti-migrant protests unfolded in Murcia, about an hour away from Jumilla, after locals were infuriated with reports that third-worlders from North Africa had attacked an elderly pensioner.

Walid Habbal, coordinator of the Islamic Commission of Murcia, told New Arab that Vox's move "is a step backwards. It has left the Muslim community in shock. We don't see it just as a political attack, but as a lack of respect."

The broader issue here is that failed globalist open border policies from crazed leftists in Brussels are driving increasing odds for civil conflict as some of these migrants fail to assimilate and upend lives for natives.

Hmmm.