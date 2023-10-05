Speaker Trump? Former Prez To Attend GOP's Closed Candidate Forum On Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump will attend a GOP closed candidate House forum next Tuesday, where Republicans will discuss potential nominees to replace Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

So far, Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise have thrown their hats in the ring, however many have floated the prospect of 'Speaker Trump.'

From colleague Brooke Singman. Trump expected to attend GOP mtg on Tuesday for closed candidate forum for House Speaker — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 5, 2023

On Wednesday, Trump posted the above photo of himself in the Speaker's chair holding a gavel, however as the NY Post reported the same day, there's a little-known House GOP rule barring anyone with a felony indictment against serving in the role.

"A member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years’ imprisonment may be imposed," according to the Republican Conference Rules of the 118th Congress.

That said, the rules could be altered to make way for Trump.

Despite the gavel post, however, it appears Trump doesn't actually want the job - and may just be attending to help steer the process. In a Thursday Truth social post, he said:

I am running for President, have a 62 Point lead over Republicans, and am up on Crooked Joe Biden, despite the Democrat Party’s massive Law-fare, Weaponization, and Election Interference efforts, by 4 to 11 Points, but will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made - A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

So, Jordan or Scalise?

Results of yesterday’s Speaker poll. 36,000 votes. It’s an internal decision, but hopefully our conference selection will represent the will of the people. pic.twitter.com/NHBDxkrASE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 5, 2023