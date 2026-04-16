Speculation Explodes Following Disappearance Of 10th Expert With UFO And Nuclear Secrets

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following the revelation that yet another government contractor with links to nuclear secrets and suspected dark project UAP information has vanished, speculation as to what exactly is going on has massively intensified.

The case of Steven Garcia, a 48-year-old property custodian at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico, marks the latest entry in a disturbing sequence of deaths and vanishings among individuals connected to NASA, nuclear weapons components, and sensitive aerospace research.

Los Angeles Magazine contributor Lauren Conlin joined “Jesse Weber Live” to discuss the case, noting its eerie parallels to prior incidents.

Garcia’s disappearance is being framed as the 10th missing person case in the UFO mystery.

The disturbing pattern of deaths continues to baffle.

Garcia was last seen leaving his Albuquerque home on foot on August 28, 2025, carrying only a handgun. He left behind his phone, keys, wallet, and car. Officials have described him as potentially a danger to himself, but no trace has been found in the remote area where he lived.

Conlin emphasized the chilling similarities during the NewsNation segment. “This one is chilling to me because, as you said it echoes Neal McCasland’s disappearance. It was like the same thing in the state of New Mexico,” she stated. McCasland, a retired Air Force major general with deep UFO community ties, vanished from the same region earlier in 2026.

Garcia held top security clearance at the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC), which manufactures over 80 percent of the non-nuclear components for U.S. military nuclear weapons.

“So Stephen Garcia, I mean he had a top security clearance at KCNSC,” Conlin explained. “They manufacture 80% of non-nuclear components that go into building military nuclear weapons and I mean he oversaw tens of millions dollars of assets, equipment some classified.”

She added that Garcia’s role involved handling “some classified, some not,” leaving open questions about his knowledge base. “We don’t know what was going on in this guy’s head right, the officials had said that he may have been a danger to himself.”

Neighbors noted he lived in a very remote area and worked in aerospace research. Conlin even raised a provocative possibility on air: “I have to wonder, again I know this sounds crazy but it could be an option here is the government doing this? Are they taking out their own people because of XYZ.”

The timing adds to the intrigue. Garcia’s disappearance occurred amid heightened congressional scrutiny of UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) videos and related programs, including a deadline set by Rep. Anna Luna for the release of specific footage.

Multiple individuals on the list of those who have vanished or died worked at or with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Los Alamos National Laboratory, or Air Force Research Laboratory projects involving asteroid defense, rocket engines, and classified aerospace systems.

No official connections have been publicly confirmed by law enforcement between the cases, yet the geographic clustering in New Mexico and California, combined with shared professional networks in nuclear and space tech, continues to fuel speculation.

Online discussions on X and Reddit’s r/UFOs and related communities have exploded with theories attempting to explain the pattern. Many users point to foreign intelligence operations, suggesting adversaries like China or Russia may be targeting U.S. experts to steal or neutralize knowledge of advanced technologies, including those potentially linked to UAP reverse-engineering programs. Ex-FBI officials have been cited in reports noting that foreign services have long pursued Americans with critical tech secrets.

Others speculate a domestic cover-up angle: that insiders with knowledge of classified UAP programs or non-human technology are being silenced to delay or control disclosure efforts, especially as Congress pushes for more transparency on UAP videos and related footage. Some tie the cases to specific projects like advanced alloys (e.g., Mondaloy) or propulsion systems funded through overlapping NASA, DoE, and Air Force channels.

A smaller but vocal group questions whether personal factors—extreme stress from high-clearance work or mental health crises—could explain the cluster, though critics argue the sheer number and similarities make coincidence unlikely.

Calls for an independent task force or deeper FBI probe appear frequently in threads, with users linking the pattern to historical UFO lore around sites like Roswell and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Whatever the explanation, the cases underscore ongoing questions about transparency in America’s most sensitive scientific and defense programs. As more details emerge on Garcia and the others, the public demand for answers only intensifies. The full picture may yet reveal connections that challenge assumptions about how these secrets are guarded—and at what cost.

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