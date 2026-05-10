Spencer Pratt Surges In L.A. Mayoral Race As Democrats Grow Nervous

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, best known for his role on MTV’s The Hills, is gaining traction on online prediction markets, including Polymarket and Kalshi, as well as local polling, after a series of viral campaign videos and last week’s mayoral debate.

Pratt’s campaign has released hard-hitting viral ads that have spread across social media like wildfire. His election odds are rising as voters realize that the far-left incumbent, Mayor Karen Bass, and socialist Councilmember Nithya Raman have transformed one of America’s top cities into a cesspool of crime, chaos, drugs, and out-of-control taxes.

The debate last week served as a major inflection point, boosting Pratt’s visibility and positioning him as a more serious contender in the race.

Spencer Pratt is coherent and reasonable.



If he becomes LA’s next mayor he will return that city to safety and greatness.



Please watch the entire debate and judge for yourself. pic.twitter.com/sbicgR7dMm — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) May 7, 2026

After last Wednesday's mayoral debate, an online poll from NBC Los Angeles showed that, as of Thursday morning, 88% of voters had picked Pratt, causing alarm within the Democratic Party.

🚨 LA MAYOR POLL: A whopping 88% say that @spencerpratt WON the Mayoral debate last night.



Spencer Pratt: 88%

Karen Bass: 7%

Nithya Rama: 5%



It wasn’t even close. pic.twitter.com/EMUmw9sDDs — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2026

So much concern that Bass dropped out of an upcoming mayoral forum:

“The League of Women Voters and the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs regret to announce that Mayor Karen Bass has withdrawn from the televised Los Angeles mayoral forum scheduled for May 13 on FOX 11,” the organizations wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. The statement continued, “The forum was organized to give Los Angeles voters the opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking to lead the city through a period of extraordinary challenges.”

Pratt’s campaign has been energized by high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and support from Joe Rogan. His message is grounded in common sense and data, making it hard to counter with Bass' left-wing talking points, which do not resonate with voters.

Spencer Pratt’s PRICELESS reaction when Nithya Raman dismisses him as a ‘MAGA Republican’ pic.twitter.com/1CEeVTDr4q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2026

Pratt has accused Bass of being a communist...

I’m sorry I am now a broken record but oh my God I did not have Spencer Pratt, exposing Karen Bass’s entire communist, revolution history during the race for mayor in Los Angeles.



I mean the best part about this is everything he’s saying is completely 100% true.



So if you… pic.twitter.com/iyoR93WOFh — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 7, 2026

Viral ads:

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

LA has over 40K drug addicts holding Angelenos hostage. All it takes is one to make moms feel too nervous to let their kids just go be kids and explore the quiet streets of their beautiful neighborhood. ENOUGH. We are done being held hostage in our own homes. Vote PRATT today! pic.twitter.com/9J3QJWvd1u — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 9, 2026

Both Polymarket and Kalshi show that Pratt's odds of winning the local election are rising, but Bass remains the front-runner:

Polymarket

Kalshi

Pratt accused CBS of election interference...

CBS got the call after fact-checking Karen Bass, so they tried to turn a 1 hour interview with me into a 5 minute hit piece. They need to air the full, unedited interview. pic.twitter.com/ff6UsWZLuA — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 9, 2026

“Will Spencer win enough votes to overcome the usual mass voter fraud by Democrats? His stunning mastery of the facts trounced the talking-point blather of the two hacks,” James Woods asked on X.