SPLC Leader Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Funneling Millions To Neo-Nazis

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s leader entered a not guilty plea in federal court this week, desperately fighting charges that the organization defrauded its donors by secretly funneling more than $3 million to the very white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups it claimed to oppose.

The SPLC was forced to respond to an 11-count indictment from the Trump DOJ, including six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud and false statements, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Commentators are labelling the case one of the biggest scams ever to be exposed.

🚨 UPDATE: The Southern Poverty Law Center leader frantically pleads NOT GUILTY after they were exposed funding millions to white supremacists and neo-nazis



SHUT IT DOWN!



- 6 counts of wire fraud

- 4 counts of bank fraud and false statements

- 1 count of conspiracy to commit… pic.twitter.com/bfHORfLgTG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2026

The SPLC is accused of making payments amounting to over $1 million to a National Alliance affiliate, more than $300,000 to an Aryan Nations affiliate, $270,000 to a “Unite the Right” member, $140,000 to a former National Alliance chairman, $73,000 to former KKK members, and $19,000 to an American Front president and felon.

The court appearance comes just weeks after the Trump DOJ’s indictment exposed the scheme.

The DOJ alleges the SPLC used a now-defunct informant program as cover. Donors were never told their money was going to actual extremists through shell companies, sham accounts, and prepaid cards between 2014 and 2023.

Instead of dismantling hate groups, the organization allegedly propped them up—manufacturing the very threats it used to justify its existence and fundraising.

SPLC interim president and CEO Bryan Fair issued a statement after the arraignment: “The charges against the SPLC are provably wrong; they are based on inaccurate facts and a misapplication of law. Our informant program was successful in accomplishing its purposes: Threats and attacks were prevented, criminal activity was stopped, and information was gathered to dismantle the efforts of hate and extremist groups.”

The statement continued, “There is no question that the information the SPLC shared with law enforcement saved lives. The SPLC will continue to fight white supremacy and various forms of injustice in our mission to build a democracy where we can all live and thrive. We will continue that mission no matter what.”20

Fair’s team also filed court documents claiming the indictment “seeks to criminalize some of the very investigative tools and programs that the SPLC has used for decades.”

Yet the numbers don’t lie. Over $3 million allegedly flowed directly to leaders and organizers of the racist groups the SPLC publicly condemned. Trial is set to begin in October.

This plea comes as no surprise to those who have watched the SPLC’s pattern. Long accused of inflating “hate group” lists to smear mainstream conservatives, the organization now stands accused in federal court of the very extremism it claims to fight. The Trump administration’s Justice Department has made clear it will not tolerate the scam.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche previously stated at the indictment announcement: “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence. Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked. This Department of Justice will hold the SPLC and every other fraudulent organization operating with the same deceptive playbook accountable. No entity is above the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel added: “The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public. They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups—even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes. That is illegal—and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.”

GOP representative Andy Ogles has also declared the SPLC “absolutely culpable” in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, linking the group’s inflammatory labeling of conservatives to real-world violence:

The SPLC’s frantic not-guilty plea changes nothing. The evidence is in the indictment, the payment records, and now the courtroom itself. While the organization vows to fight on and continue its “mission,” Americans can see the truth: a so-called watchdog that funded the wolves it claimed to hunt.

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