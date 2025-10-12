Spot The Vital Detail Missing From Obama's Post About The Middle East Peace Deal...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Barack Obama shared a post expressing relief that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is coming to an end, but left out one vital detail.

See if you can spot what it is…

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.” More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2025

Couldn’t find space for President Trump’s name?

This is crazy.



You didn't even mention the leader of the free world who proposed this deal.



You're just bitter. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2025

Dear Mr. Hussain, any ideas what the name of the guy who brought about this deal? — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 10, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. helped out.

I’ll finish it for you. “Thank you, Donald Trump” https://t.co/MDzhimsLWL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2025

CNN commented on the development, and even they admitted it was shitty of Obama to not even hint at mentioning Trump.

🚨NEW: Even CNN's Abby Phillip *CALLS OUT* Obama for not crediting TRUMP on Israel-Hamas peace deal🚨



"Honestly, it’s not unfair to say if President Obama is going to write a whole post about a peace deal, maybe he should acknowledge the president that brokered it."… pic.twitter.com/L5tdfN6jv1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 11, 2025

Such behavior is entirely in character for Obama, however, whose public persona is riddled with self-centered undertones.

Throughout his career, he’s demonstrated a knack for centering narratives around his own legacy or broader ideals, sometimes at the expense of giving due credit elsewhere.

Obama just can’t bring himself to give credit to the guy who is dismantling his globalist agenda piece by piece. Thank you @abbydphillip for giving credit where credit is due. — Kelly 🇺🇸 (@KJet010820) October 11, 2025

From his memoirs to his post-presidency endeavors, Obama has shown a narcissistic streak, prioritising eloquence and moral high ground over collaborative recognition.

In this instance, skipping over Trump’s involvement isn’t just petty; it’s predictable from a figure who’s built an image as the statesman par excellence, even if it means airbrushing out inconvenient contributors to the story.

Barack, you just TOTALLY outed yourself as a chump. A MAN would thank President Trump for making this happen. You wrote a zillion characters and not one mention of President Trump. What the HELL is wrong with you liberals? Damn! So EXHAUSTING! Keep showing us your ass. 👍🏾 -VJ — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) October 9, 2025

Maybe Obama is after a job with the Nobel Committee?

