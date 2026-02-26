"Squatty Potty" Millionaire Charged With Possession Of Child Porn Hoard

Robert Edwards, the inventor of the "Squatty Potty" and a contestant on the show "Shark Tank", has been charged with the possession of a digital hoard of child pornography materials including videos and images.

Edwards, 50, was arrested for allegedly buying and receiving countless images of child sexual abuse between March 2021 and November 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Utah announced Monday. The entrepreneur was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 10 and arrested Feb. 12 in Washington County, Utah.

In March 2021, an undercover FBI agent joined a group chat used to trade child abuse materials. In the group chat, there was a meeting room where members viewed a collection of the horrific content being streamed, federal authorities detailed. Participants, including a user later identified as Edwards, were visible in the meeting, according to the DOJ.

In May 2025, FBI agents also learned that Edwards may have purchased additional illicit materials through his PayPal account, which was flagged for four suspicious transactions. In November, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Edwards and his home and confiscated multiple devices that “contained videos and images of child sexual abuse material,” some of which was downloaded only two weeks prior, officials alleged.

Edwards reportedly lives with his male partner and "co-parents" four children. There is no information on their status, and he refers to them as his "step children".

Robert Edwards is best known for his appearance on Shark Tank with his mother, in which he pitched his idea for a foot rest designed to help people with bowel movements.

Interestingly, one member of the Shark Tank board was noted as saying there was "something" about Edwards that she did not trust because of his odd and shifty behavior. Her observation might have been more prescient than she realized.

Squatty Potty is also known for cutting ties with Kathy Griffin as a spokesperson after she released her infamous promotional pictures in which she is seen holding a fake severed head that looks like Donald Trump. The decision was a company move and not a unilateral firing by Edwards, though he noted that Griffin "crossed the line".

Edwards ultimately sold Squatty Potty in 2021 and walked away a multi-millionaire.

Edwards is also know for his advocacy work with an NGO called "Equality Utah", the largest LGBT youth advocacy group in the state. He received an "Excellence In Advocacy" award from them in 2017 and would go on to serve on their board. It should be noted that high profile pedophiles are often found working within NGOs that deal with children's issues; LGBT children's groups are particularly targeted.

After the news of Edwards' arrest and the nature of the charges, Squatty Potty's viral "unicorn poop" commercial takes on even more suspicious undertones.

In 2019, he was a keynote speaker at the Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce's annual "Gay-La" event (a membership drive and networking gala supporting the state's LGBT business community) and participated in their LGBTQ+ Economic Summit, sharing his business story in an LGBT-focused context.

In a 2020 interview with St. George News following the Supreme Court's Bostock v. Clayton County decision (protecting gay and transgender workers from discrimination), Edwards publicly supported equal protection under the law for LGBTQ individuals.

His recent arrest is likely to bring into question his previous advocacy work and his true motives.