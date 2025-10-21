Stage 5 TDS: Deranged De Niro Calls For Leftists To "Fight It Out" With "Nazis"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Washed up actor Robert De Niro had an unhinged rant platformed on MSNBC during which he called the Trump administration “Nazis” and said leftists need to “fight it out” with them because otherwise the President will not leave the White House at the end of his term in office.

“We see it we see it we see it all the time, he will not want to leave,” De Niro blathered, adding “He set it up with, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet, Stephen Miller.”

“He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself,” De Niro disgustingly asserted.

🚨 UPDATE: Conservatives are demanding a retraction from Hollywood liberal Robert De Niro for claiming “Stephen Miller is a Nazi.”



“Yes, he is. And he’s Jewish. He should be ASHAMED of himself.”



This is the kind of rhetoric that incites violence.



pic.twitter.com/1IvLVFppgX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

He continued, “It’s all nonsense. It’s, we know it’s all racist. It’s all, I mean, that’s what he appeals to that’s what Trump is. Everything is what you see is what you get. It’s not going to change with him.”

“Everything, the point is we have to keep fighting and pushing until he is out, period. There’s no other way. He’s not going to want to leave the White House,” De (ranged) Niro further blurted.

“What is he facing? He’s facing certain things no matter what the Supreme Court, they’re going to find a way to go after him for what he’s done, all the awful, monstrous things that he’s done,” De Niro garbled, without actually explaining what he was referring to.

“You know, I don’t see anyway, he’s not going to want to leave,” De Niro reiterated, adding “We cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House.”

“The Republicans, most of all, because they know, but they’re going along with it. It’s a classic bully situation. We see it, and there’s no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That’s the only way this is going to work,” De Niro further ranted.

He also suggested that Americans who do not reside in metropolitan elite areas are on side with Trump because they are not getting the truth from the media they watch.

Robert DeNiro says rural Americans believe Trump because they aren’t getting the truth from the media they watch.



This was said on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/aWltPAnmoq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

Yes, he said that on MSNBC.

The full interview is here, if you can be bothered with 12 minutes of lunatic drivel.

I’m embarrassed for him, he’s about as out of touch as a person could get. Dudes at stage 5 TDS! — Rhino Chaser (@thatrhinochaser) October 19, 2025

“the truth”… according to DeNiro’s Media:



-Kamala Harris: very popular

-Joe Biden: mentally sharp

-Unvaccinated asymptomatic people can infect vaccinated people

-The founder of TPUSA, who despised the concept of race, was racist.

-Violating Immigration Law is not a crime — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 19, 2025

Robert De Niro on MSNBC: Rural Americans support Trump because they “don’t get the truth” from their media. Translation: If you don’t watch CNN, you’re too dumb to vote. This is coastal elitism at its finest—and why Trump keeps winning flyover country. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 19, 2025

De Niro has been saying Trump is a Nazi dictator for the best part of a decade:

He also once said that Trump is worse than psychopath killers he has played in films, and that he would disown his own children if they were anything like Trump’s family.

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what [Trump’s] kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them.” De Niro raged during an appearance with the witches on The View.

“I would have a serious talk with them.” he continued, adding ”if I disagreed with them on things of principle, I would say, and they felt it, and we do now.” he added.

One of De Niro’s sons decided to declare himself as a transgender earlier this year, noting “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me… I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Robert De Niro's son is now his daughter after he just officially came out as a transgender after being photographed in heels by the paparazzi. Airyn says ‘she is stepping into new identity' pic.twitter.com/vWVNk9GgXq — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 29, 2025

* * *

