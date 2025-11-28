Starbucks Workers' Strike Expands To 83 Cities On Black Friday

Authored by Mary Prenon via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Black Friday shoppers looking forward to a pumpkin spice latte or caramel frappuccino break may be out of luck depending on where they live. A Nov. 28 Starbucks Workers United statement revealed that 2,500 Starbucks union baristas at 120 Starbucks in 85 U.S. cities joined the picket lines against the coffee superstar.

Starbucks workers walk a picket line as they go on strike outside a Starbucks store in the Brooklyn borough in New York City on Nov. 13, 2025. According to the Starbucks Workers United (SWU), the union representing the workers, more than 1,000 Starbucks workers have gone on strike at about 65 stores across the country. Union members state that Starbucks failed to make new proposals on issues like staffing and pay since the labor group rejected a company offer in April. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Known as the Red Cup Rebellion, the strike began on Nov. 13 and expanded on Nov. 20 to 65 cities.

Baristas are protesting more than 700 unresolved “unfair labor practice” (ULP) charges and are demanding a “fair first union contract.” This includes more than 200 ULP charges protesting the retaliatory firing of union baristas. In addition, the group claims Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is involved in “pervasive union busting.”

“It’s time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses,” Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and barista of 15 years, said in the statement. “We need real solutions that address our basic demands and the hundreds of labor law violations that remain outstanding. The ball is in their court.”

Cities where union stores have joined the ongoing and open-ended ULP strike include Los Angeles; New York City; Seattle; Memphis, Tennessee; Ann Arbor, Michigan; St. Louis; South Salt Lake, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; Dallas; Madison, Wisconsin; and many others.

The union’s three top demands are higher take-home pay, better hours, and a resolution of hundreds of outstanding ULP charges for alleged union busting, as stated in the union’s interested parties memo earlier this month.

The memo reports that the starting wage for an average barista is $15.25 in 33 states and that many are not receiving the full hours they request.

“The average barista doesn’t make a livable wage,” the memo states. “Between low wages and insufficient hours, too many baristas are barely getting by.”

The memo also notes that many Starbucks employees are forced to rely on the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid to make ends meet.

In addition, the memo claims that the average barista works less than 20 hours per week, which is below the cut-off for health benefits. As a result, the union contends, stores are often understaffed, leading to longer customer wait times.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Meanwhile, Eisen shared that the 11,000 Starbucks Workers United baristas across the country are prepared to continue to push for a contract and that they are backed by thousands of allies and supporters.

As of Nov. 28, the union reported that more than 125,000 people have signed the “No Contract, No Coffee” pledge to avoid buying Starbucks while baristas strike.