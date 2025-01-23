Stargate Stunner: Sam Altman Is A Wraith In Sheep's Clothing

This week, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son predicted that "artificial superintelligence" will kick off American's "golden age," as he announced a $500 billion team-up with Oracle's Larry Ellison, MGX, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

The new collaboration, dubbed "Stargate," would massively scale up AI data centers over the next four years, and speed the development of godlike AI systems that Ellison promised could do things like develop cancer vaccines.

Personalized medicine “where we never run into a problem like Covid-19,” says Larry Ellison. We are still doing Covid? I guess so.



And he wants everyone to take a “vaccine.”



If you don’t see evil in this video, you are blind.



pic.twitter.com/UhMxyvSxEY — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 23, 2025

The collaboration drew harsh and immediate rebuke from Elon Musk, a close Trump advisor who was notably not at the Wednesday press conference, and suggested on X "They don’t actually have the money."

He directed particular vitriol at Altman, whose OpenAI he co-founded and is currently suing; he reposted an image of a crack pipe with the joking allegation that Altman and his associates were smoking it. After hours of this, Altman finally slapped back, saying “i realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you’ll mostly put 🇺🇸 first.” -Politico

And while Altman slapped back against his OpenAI co-founder Musk, both project Stargate, and Altman cozying up to the Trump administration 2.0 has come under attack.

The Inventor of the mRNA Technology, Dr. Robert Malone, Reacts to “Project StarGate” — “I am Blown away…”



“The logic of Mr. Ellison is grossly naive. It’s a concept well over 30 years old and it’s been repeatedly discredited….>



It’s so naive, it wouldn’t make it past the… pic.twitter.com/CXIy845LIi — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 23, 2025

Altman Comes Under Fire

Altman, Reid Hoffman's pool boy, has come under fire from journalist and author Mike Cernovich, who's been pointing out that the OpenAI CEO has been a far left activist for a while.

Here's an old picture of the two. pic.twitter.com/VsxU3ybm2x — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 23, 2025

And Bill Gates...

There’s also this angle. Bill Gates was on the pedophile island with Reid Hoffman. Jeffrey Epstein made a very small trade before Microsoft bought LinkedIn. Not enough to move needle. But enough to say, “I was watching you the entire time.”https://t.co/8nFIgyWq2A — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 23, 2025

And what's this? Altman has been funding opposition media?

🚨CAUGHT: OPENAI FUNDS AXIOS WHILE OUTLET BLASTS TRUMP



Sam Altman's OpenAI revealed as backer of Axios just as news outlet attacks Trump's immigration policies on religious grounds.



The three-year deal marks OpenAI's first direct control of newsroom operations.



So much for AI… https://t.co/Vs3jgVqaEK pic.twitter.com/Ulb3iOrxdV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 23, 2025

Sam Altman is funding far left wing media.



This is from last week.



Axios has pushed every anti @realDonaldTrump hoax under the sun.



Very troubling stuff here especially given Sam’s love of lawfare funder Reid Hoffman.



Did Sam help Reid, was that the project? pic.twitter.com/ZK4PvNuuQs — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 23, 2025