print-icon
print-icon

Stargate Stunner: Sam Altman Is A Wraith In Sheep's Clothing

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

This week, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son predicted that "artificial superintelligence" will kick off American's "golden age," as he announced a $500 billion team-up with Oracle's Larry Ellison, MGX, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

The new collaboration, dubbed "Stargate," would massively scale up AI data centers over the next four years, and speed the development of godlike AI systems that Ellison promised could do things like develop cancer vaccines.

The collaboration drew harsh and immediate rebuke from Elon Musk, a close Trump advisor who was notably not at the Wednesday press conference, and suggested on X "They don’t actually have the money."

He directed particular vitriol at Altman, whose OpenAI he co-founded and is currently suing; he reposted an image of a crack pipe with the joking allegation that Altman and his associates were smoking it. After hours of this, Altman finally slapped back, saying “i realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you’ll mostly put 🇺🇸 first.” -Politico

And while Altman slapped back against his OpenAI co-founder Musk, both project Stargate, and Altman cozying up to the Trump administration 2.0 has come under attack.

Altman Comes Under Fire

Altman, Reid Hoffman's pool boy, has come under fire from journalist and author Mike Cernovich, who's been pointing out that the OpenAI CEO has been a far left activist for a while.

And Bill Gates...

And what's this? Altman has been funding opposition media?

0
Loading...