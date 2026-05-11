'Starmer Out' Odds (& Gilt Yields) Rise As Embattled UK PM Vows To 'Prove Doubters Wrong'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed this morning to fight any bid to topple him, insisting he is “not going to walk away” and claiming that the country would never forgive Labour if it indulged in the “chaos” of a leadership contest.

“I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain, frustrated by politics, and some people frustrated with me,” Starmer said in London on Monday. “I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong.”

Starmer is fighting to stay in 10 Downing St. after a drubbing in local election results triggered a wave of Labour MPs to call for his departure.

He had a brief moment of respite on Monday when a former minister, Catherine West, withdrew her threat to force an immediate leadership contest, though she said she’d still push for a timetable for Starmer’s exit.

“I have listened to the prime minister’s speech this morning,” she told the BBC. “I welcome the renewed energy and ideas. However, I have reluctantly concluded that this morning’s speech was too little too late.”

Starmer’s speech was light on new policy. The prime minister announced the government would legislate to take full ownership of British Steel, which is already under temporary government control. He also announced more investment in education programs like apprenticeships, technical colleges and in special educational needs.

Starmer sharpened his rhetoric against the populist parties who made strong gains at last week’s elections, warning that the country risks going down a “dark path,” as he stood behind a podium that read “Stronger Fairer Britain.”

“We are not just facing dangerous times but dangerous opponents,” he said, name-checking both Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and the Greens’ Zack Polanski. “If we don’t get this right our country will go down a very dark path.”

Gilts fell, with the 10-year yield rising as much as 8 basis points to the day’s high of 5.00%, while the pound eased against the dollar and the euro.

Meanwhile, despite his vows, Polymarket odds of Starmer being gone by year-end are on the rise...

The call for a September leadership election, which would put it around the same time as Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, puts pressure on Starmer’s health secretary, Wes Streeting, to decide whether to challenge his boss for the job before other candidates emerge.

Streeting, who is seen as a standard-bearer for the right of the party, is said to be weighing his options.

Starmer explicitly said he would fight to remain in office if a Labour colleague sparks a leadership contest, vowing: “I’m not going to walk away.”

Asked if he would stand if a race was triggered, he said: “Yes.”