Another day, another layer peeled back from the rotten core of establishment cronyism, as Keir Starmer faces a torrent of revelations about his handling of Peter Mandelson’s Epstein ties. With payoffs, lies, and deep state cover-ups on full display, this saga underscores how globalist insiders protect their networks at the expense of transparency and justice.

From appointing a known Epstein associate to ambassador, to doling out taxpayer cash after the fallout, Starmer’s judgment reeks of the same elite impunity we’ve seen across the Atlantic. As freedom-loving Brits demand accountability, the PM’s crew scrambles to spin this as “process followed”—but the facts paint a picture of betrayal.

The storm hit new heights today with the release of vetting papers showing Lord Mandelson received a £75,000 payoff after being sacked as UK ambassador to the US over his enduring friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents detail how Mandelson demanded over half a million pounds in compensation for losing his £161,000-a-year role. Foreign Office permanent secretary Olly Robbins justified the smaller package, writing: “This represents good value for money.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray signed off on it, stating he was “happy” to approve the payment, which included £34,000 in severance and cash in lieu of notice.

The papers confirm Starmer knew about Mandelson’s ongoing ties to Epstein when appointing him in December 2024. This comes amid a massive dump of Epstein’s emails by US authorities, exposing years of Mandelson’s communications with the financier.

Starmer only released the material after a Labour MP revolt forced his hand. Today, his chief minister Darren Jones handled the Commons statement, dodging a direct grilling for the PM.

The timeline of Mandelson’s Epstein links stretches back decades, riddled with leaked secrets and personal favors. In 2002, Mandelson attended a party at Epstein’s Manhattan home with other elite figures.

By 2003, Mandelson called Epstein his “best pal” in a message. Bank statements suggest Epstein paid £54,750 into accounts linked to Mandelson that year.

In 2006, as Florida police eyed Epstein for charges involving minors, Mandelson emailed: “I am here whenever you need.”

Even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, Mandelson urged him to “fight for early release” via email. In 2009, while Epstein was jailed, Mandelson reportedly stayed at his Manhattan apartment.

Post-release, Epstein sent Mandelson’s husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva £10,000. Mandelson allegedly leaked a sensitive No10 document on £20 billion asset sales and Labour’s tax plans on June 13, 2009.

In 2010, he forwarded minutes from a meeting between Chancellor Alistair Darling and US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers just five minutes after receiving them, and tipped Epstein on a €500 billion EU bailout.

Contacts persisted until at least 2016, with Mandelson visiting Epstein’s New York mansion as late as 2013.

Starmer has since apologized for believing Mandelson’s “lies” about the relationship’s extent. He pledged “urgency and transparency” in disclosures.

Former No10 aide Nick Butler, whose memos Mandelson shared with Epstein, lamented: “I’m very sorry there’s been no note of contrition from Peter Mandelson to the people whose trust he broke.” He added: “For the system I think it will make people just wonder what people are doing with the information that they pass round.”

Mandelson was arrested February 23 on suspicion of misconduct in public office for passing sensitive info to Epstein while business secretary. He’s denied wrongdoing and remains under investigation.

This scandal echoes the ongoing Epstein probes we’ve covered, like police swarming his Zorro Ranch in search of strangled girls’ bodies, highlighting the grim underbelly of elite networks.

It also links to royal fallout, as King Charles reacted to brother Andrew’s arrest in the Epstein scandal, showing how these ties involve elite figures across borders.

The Mandelson files strip away the facade of accountability in Labour’s ranks, exposing how insiders like Starmer prioritize loyalty over integrity. As more documents drop, expect the web of deceit to unravel further.

