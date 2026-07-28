The State Of American Elections: For The Left, 'The Worse, The Better'

Authored by Bradley Thayer via American Greatness,

Americans long knew that their elections were in embarrassingly poor shape, but President Donald Trump’s address this month revealed just how extensive the problems had become. The Trump administration’s investigation revealed foreign interference and deep-state, treasonous subterfuge.

The documents he declassified demonstrated five major problems.

First, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) hacked voter data, gaining access to the data of 220 million Americans.

Second, the U.S. intelligence community deliberately downplayed the PRC’s penetration of the American electoral system to deceive Trump. The intelligence community knew that the PRC had a sophisticated strategy from 2018 to defeat Trump’s reelection in 2020. This strategy included employing the PRC’s business contacts within the United States and paying American journalists to write negative stories about Trump. The Presidential Daily Brief was manipulated to keep Trump from knowing about the PRC’s influence.

Third, the U.S. government knew that voting machines were vulnerable and could compromise U.S. election infrastructure.

Fourth, when evidence of fraud was found, it was covered up, slow-walked, or downplayed, as in Michigan, where the Biden administration ignored voter fraud.

Fifth, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) review of data from a small number of states found about 278,000 noncitizens on voter rolls. The next day, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed in remarks that about 400,000 dead people were also on the voter rolls, and the numbers are believed to be much higher because Democratic states would not share their voter data.

These actions are unprecedented because we are in precarious times. If not repaired, this could destroy the social contract between the citizenry and the government.

Trump identified the American electoral system as being almost broken. But that is neither an accident nor the result of a natural evolution. It is by design. From the perpetrators’ perspective, it is a remarkable achievement. American elections were once the envy of the world. Americans voted on one day, and the results were known that night. America had a high-trust society and sense of civic duty that was inherent in Americans’ understanding of their country and American identity, including a citizen’s duty to his country. Now American elections are far from the envy of the world and resemble those in unstable and corrupt countries.

It is appropriate to pause for a moment and ask how that happened.

The answer lies in another, related major theme of Trump’s: his identification of communism as the greatest threat that America has ever faced and his determination that America will never be a communist country. Communists outside the United States, principally the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and communists in the United States are working together to demolish America. Destroying American elections is one of the most important tools they have to destroy America because it obliterates the social contract between the citizenry and the government. Once the social contract is broken in the minds of most Americans, fundamental political change is possible.

The problem with elections is a symptom of the deeper problem of how domestic and international communists are working together in America.

This is political warfare designed to impose communism, executed at home and abroad, using the strategy that has worked since the Bolsheviks came to power: the tried-and-true communist strategy of the united front. The communists are advancing a revolution in the United States to change its polity from a constitutional republic to communism.

At a fundamental level, these are not discrete actors; they are coordinating in what should be considered a modern Communist International, or Comintern. The CCP and other countries work with individuals and major organizations like ActBlue, Tides, Neville Roy Singham and his scores of organizations, George and Alexander Soros and their dozens of organizations, Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective, their associated think tanks, political action committees, law firms, and the Democratic Party itself.

Destroying election integrity is only one mechanism they are using. Another is their funding and facilitation of mass immigration in Western states. Terrorism is another. Communist terror has domestic and international dimensions, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent emphasized on July 16, 2026, at a ministerial on the resurgence of political terrorism, particularly from the political left. Their remarks helped to frame and inform Americans about the contemporary threat from communists and their terror networks at home and abroad.

Communist efforts are found in other countries as well, such as South Korea, where CCP influence is endemic in A-WEB (the Association of World Election Bodies, currently composed of 118 election management bodies), which is headquartered there, as well as in South Korea’s National Election Commission. In South Korea, U.S. citizen Morse Tan, who served in the first Trump administration as U.S. ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, exposed fraud in the June 3, 2025, South Korean presidential election as part of an international election-monitoring team, of which the present author was a member. As of this writing, Tan is under a travel ban and must remain in South Korea well into August. This is in connection with a criminal defamation investigation regarding Tan’s comments about South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, made in Washington and thus protected by the First Amendment. De facto, Tan is a political prisoner of the Lee government, held because he exposed the truth about the CCP’s malign influence in South Korean politics, including its elections.

Trump stated that Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike, should be united to evict communist China from U.S. elections. Decades ago, that would have been possible. But today’s Democrats are neo-Bolsheviks. Before coming to power, the Bolsheviks had a slogan: “The worse, the better.” They worked to make the conditions in Russia worse, not better. They sought to destabilize, undermine, and weaken Russia to further the revolution. That logic of “The worse, the better” is relevant for today’s neo-Bolsheviks. They are laboring to destroy America and execute their revolution. Americans should recall that during Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union address, the Democrats would not stand to celebrate American heroes. They do not want to celebrate America; they want to terminate it and replace it with a communist polity in America. That is why Trump has called it the greatest threat that Americans have faced in their history and why it is completely foreign to American identity.

Trump identified election interference as a major mechanism to advance neo-Bolshevik tyranny in the United States. It is not the only mechanism, but election vulnerabilities, along with immigration, are the most immediate problems for Americans to address. America faces a communist revolution. It is time to recognize that the threat from communism is existential, and it is targeting American institutions, identity, and the American people themselves. You may not be interested in communism, but it is interested in you.