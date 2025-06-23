State Department Issues Worldwide Caution For US Citizens After US Strikes On Iran

By Aldgra Fredly of Epoch Times

The State Department has issued a “worldwide caution” for U.S. citizens living abroad in the wake of the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, following U.S. intervention targeting Iran’s nuclear sites.

In a June 22 alert, the department warned of potential demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests around the world. On June 21, U.S. forces launched airstrikes to neutralize threats from three Iranian nuclear facilities, which came amid the exchange of missiles between Israel and Iran.

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the bulletin stated, calling on U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise “increased caution.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned of “everlasting consequences” in response to the U.S. strikes. Araqchi also implied that diplomacy between Iran and the United States is no longer on the table.

The United States and Iran had previously engaged in talks as President Donald Trump pushed for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions but the parties failed to reach a deal, leading Israel to launch airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure on June 13.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s actions aimed to eliminate the existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Iran retaliated by launching waves of ballistic missiles and explosive attack drones toward Israel, some of which breached Israel’s air defense network.

The United States began evacuating U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents from Israel on June 21. U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the State Department has arranged departure flights and issued instructions for citizens seeking departure assistance.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel has also advised its employees to shelter in place and near their residences until further notice. In a latest update, the embassy said it would resume limited in-person operations on June 23 to provide limited validity emergency U.S. passport service to those without a valid passport.

The embassy also said that it is aware of U.S. citizens departing Israel overland to Jordan and Egypt, as well as by sea to Cyprus, with assistance from third-party providers.

“While we are not able to endorse any providers, we know some have been able to successfully help U.S. citizens,” it stated.

During a televised address on June 21, Trump said the U.S. strikes “were a spectacular military success” and that “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump warned that Iran’s future holds “either peace or tragedy” depending on the regime’s next moves as he called for earnest negotiations for a deal, and that there are many other targets that could be hit by the U.S. military.

