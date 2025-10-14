State Department Revokes Visas Of 6 Foreigners Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

The State Department has revoked the visas of six foreigners after they publicly celebrated the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department posted on X on Oct. 14. “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

The names of those who lost their visas were withheld, but their redacted social media posts were published by the department.

They included a South African national who lost their visa after mocking Americans who grieved Kirk’s death, saying “they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom” and said Kirk wouldn’t be remembered as a hero.

Others whose visas were revoked included an Argentinian, a Mexican, a Brazilian, a German, and a Paraguayan.

“Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed,” the State Department posted.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last month he planned to begin the revocation process.

“Visa revocations are under way,” he posted. “If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported.”

President Donald Trump holds the Presidential Medal of Freedom before presenting it to Erika Kirk as a posthumous honor to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, at the White House on Oct. 14, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

His widow, Erika Kirk, accepted the Medal of Freedom at the White House for the Turning Point USA founder on Oct. 14. President Donald Trump, a friend of Kirk’s, awarded him the medal posthumously.

The foreign nationals were the latest people to face consequences for posting celebratory or hateful messages following Kirk’s assassination. Companies and school districts across the United States warned employees—from teachers to pilots—that if they posted comments cheering or mocking Kirk’s death they would be fired.

One of the most well-known people fired was MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd who posted a comment the day after Kirk was fatally shot.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Sept. 13 multiple American Airlines pilots had been immediately grounded and removed from service. Delta Air Lines employees were suspended pending investigation.

U.S. Secret Service agent Anthony Pough was also placed on leave.

In California, 20 public school teachers faced disciplinary measures after posting social media messages about Kirk’s death.