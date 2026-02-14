The State Of Love In America: It's Not Looking Good

Dating and relationships in the US have changed dramatically in the past decade. Once heralded as a vast clearing house for unlimited hook ups and endless partner options, online dating apps have all but imploded compared the their peak from 2016-2021. High traffic apps like Bumble have lost 90% of their market value. Tinder has lost 40% of its users since 2022. Match Group apps have lost around 50% of their engagement since 2019.

The word on the street is, the apps are cancer and no one serious about dating actually uses them. Why? Female hypergamy is the clear culprit; the fantasy that the grass is always greener on another man's lawn. Data from match apps indicates that the average woman will only "swipe right" on 6% of all men in any given dating pool. Meanwhile, the average man will swipe right on around 60% of women.

This means that the majority of American women suffer from delusions of grandeur and refuse to settle for men that are equal to them in terms of looks and career. The end result is an increasingly desperate mob of mid-level women all fighting each other for access to the top 5% of men - Men who might sleep with such women, but also men who have no reason to settle down with them.

Too many options for women result in no options at all.

In response to the online drought and the explosion in female competition for a tiny portion of rich, successful, 6ft and fit men, Gen Z women are turning back to real world strategies to meet their potential partners. In other words, they're trying to meet people in person like their parents did in the 1990s.

TikTok is saturated with women following the "Home Depot" strategy - Looking for marriageable men with skills by dressing up and lurking the aisles of their nearest hardware stores. The idea has met with mostly failed results.

The apps are only part of the problem. In 2025, approximately 63% of men aged 18–29 in the U.S. were single, and 34% of women the same age range were single. Women hit their "loneliness epidemic" later in life, with their chances of finding a partner quickly diminishing after age 30. Projections indicate that 45% of women 25-44 will be single and never married by the year 2030.

The media spins this trend as a "positive" consequence of women finding more satisfaction in pursuing career over marriage and family, but this is a fallacy. Women's happiness and reported mental health has been in steady decline since the rise of Second Wave feminism in the 1970s. Women consistently exhibit worse mental health than men despite reporting "greater satisfaction" with their economic prospects . The trend tracks almost exactly with the increase in women choosing work over husbands and children.

Married mothers and fathers report having the highest rate of happiness in their daily lives.

As the establishment media gleefully reminds the public on a weekly basis, men are increasingly checking out of the dating market. They're calling it the "men's loneliness epidemic" and, in most cases, they blame men for the problem. Two narratives are regularly repeated: Men are either too intimidated to approach women and ask them out, or, men are too conservative, poor, unattractive, not in tune with their emotions, etc. In other words, men are not good enough and women have surpassed them in value.

Reality is quite the opposite. Men have, in fact, stopped looking at most modern women as viable partners and instead see them as a parasitic presence that feeds on their money and their peace.

To put it bluntly, relationships are in decline in the west because of women, not men. To be more specific, liberal feminist women have poisoned the dating pool and driven men to voluntarily walk away from the traditional dating scene.

Evidence of this can be seen in the lack of male participation in dating events across the country. Singles mixers in every major city are reporting a flood of female participants and a lack of male attendees. Event organizers are giving up. Men in the US are not lonely so much as they are deliberately avoiding exposure to western women.

Men who have the means are going overseas to countries with more traditional cultures in the hopes of meeting women who are not infected with feminism; women who actually have the capacity to put family above their own immediate desires. This movement of men is often referred to as "Passport Bros" and it is driving liberal women insane.

Social media is rife with complaints from feminists demanding that Passport Bros stop going overseas to "exploit" poor women in third world countries. They argue that these men are traveling because they aren't good enough to get a "high level" women in the west. In fact, they are traveling to foreign countries because the women in the west are considered low level and not worth dating.

For example, there is no movement of foreign men traveling to the US looking for American women. Young women in the US are viewed as the worst possible prospects for a happy future - Prone to avoid having children until much later in life (if ever). Prone to high rates of divorce. Prone to be combative and unstable. Prone to put themselves and their short term happiness over the happiness of their families.

As another Valentines Day passes us by, the state of relationships and dating in the US is growing bleak. Men are giving up and women continue to suffer from an over-inflated sense of value. The ultimate solution to the decline is obvious: Put an end to feminism and recognize that a certain level of "patriarchy" is necessary for the survival of the species.