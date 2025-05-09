Statues Of Random Fat Black Women Popping Up Worldwide

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While it is not allowed to have statues of Thomas Jefferson or Teddy Roosevelt, among others, in New York City, a 12 ft bronze statue of a random fat black woman just standing there is certainly permitted.

The new statue in Times Square is named Grounded in the Stars. The puropse of it, according to it’s creator Thomas J Price, is to be a “stark contrast” to two statues in Duffy Square of Father Francis Duffy and George M. Cohan, and a way of “disrupting traditional ideas” of what a “triumphant figure” is.

“In a culture that increasingly encourages a faster pace, Grounded in the Stars is an introspective meditation on humanity,” the artist’s website states, claiming the statue should “instigate meaningful connections and bind into an emotional state that allow for deeper reflection around the Human condition and greater cultural diversity.”

How does this statue erected in time square “confront preconceived notions of identity and representation”



It’s just some obnoxious looking overweight black woman, it’s reinforcing those preconceived notions. pic.twitter.com/LejvmBxnUH — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 7, 2025

The Roosevelt and Jefferson statues were removed last year. After all, what did they ever do in contrast with this overweight fictional woman whose nipples are showing through her baggy t-shirt?

Random fat black woman statue in NYC ✅

Thomas Jefferson statue in NYC ⛔️

Teddy Roosevelt statue in NYC ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/rdKPatzh0k — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 7, 2025

Is this supposed to champion black women?

How about something that looks less like someone complaining their "order wasn't right"? — The CEO Guy (@The_ceo_guy) May 7, 2025

This is a fictional black woman.



A fat, sloppy, slouchily dressed, black woman.



Couldn’t even find an ACTUAL black woman to represent.



No Harriet Tubman.

No Daisy Bates.

No Maya Angelou.



Just a fat fucking black woman.



Are people ok with this?? pic.twitter.com/JAnZUU7tyi — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) May 7, 2025

If I was black I’d be pissed. So this is supposed to represent black women? Obese and cheap with Walmart clothes? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cynical Latina (@CynicalLatina) May 7, 2025

It's a sloppily dressed, overweight black woman who is not wearing a bra. Is that the impression black women want to project? — Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) May 7, 2025

Cut the BS, lets say exactly what this is.

If you're referring to this as a 'statue,' you're mistaken. This isn't merely a statue, the purported purpose of which is to “confront preconceived notions of identity and representation,” it is a Marxist monument to critical race theory (CRT). More specifically, it is a monument… https://t.co/vgdW34wFVe — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) May 7, 2025

It’s part of the pursuit of uniformity, the dismantling of vibrant, diverse aesthetics, to be replaced with a sterile monoculture of sick modernity that prioritises ideology over beauty.

In fact, this exact thing with statues of obese random black women is a thing all over the world.

Rotterdam as well. Already for a few years. An uninterested looking girl in sweatpants and sneakers. pic.twitter.com/HUL3CgqBuG — Henri (@road2nowherex) May 7, 2025

Without even realising it the people making these things and those sanctioning their placement in public are literally erecting a monotonous, homogenized cultural landscape, all the while proclaiming they’re promoting ‘diversity’.

Similar statues installed recently in Florence, San Francisco, Rotterdam, & New York – all by the same (!) grifter-artist, "Thomas J Price," all with high levels of federal, municipal, private funding. Need to gut these bureaucracies, banish this artist, retake cities. https://t.co/gX3V64QDHP pic.twitter.com/fP1I28IjsG — golden age waitress ☀️ (@spaceagewtress) May 7, 2025

The objective ugliness of these things is stifling the human spirit, while claiming to be the exact opposite.

Hardly Michaelangelo’s David are they.

* * *

