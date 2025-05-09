print-icon
Statues Of Random Fat Black Women Popping Up Worldwide

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While it is not allowed to have statues of Thomas Jefferson or Teddy Roosevelt, among others, in New York City, a 12 ft bronze statue of a random fat black woman just standing there is certainly permitted.

The new statue in Times Square is named Grounded in the Stars. The puropse of it, according to it’s creator Thomas J Price, is to be a “stark contrast” to two statues in Duffy Square of Father Francis Duffy and George M. Cohan, and a way of “disrupting traditional ideas” of what a “triumphant figure” is.

“In a culture that increasingly encourages a faster pace, Grounded in the Stars is an introspective meditation on humanity,” the artist’s website states, claiming the statue should “instigate meaningful connections and bind into an emotional state that allow for deeper reflection around the Human condition and greater cultural diversity.”

The Roosevelt and Jefferson statues were removed last year. After all, what did they ever do in contrast with this overweight fictional woman whose nipples are showing through her baggy t-shirt?

Is this supposed to champion black women?

Cut the BS, lets say exactly what this is.

It’s part of the pursuit of uniformity, the dismantling of vibrant, diverse aesthetics, to be replaced with a sterile monoculture of sick modernity that prioritises ideology over beauty.

In fact, this exact thing with statues of obese random black women is a thing all over the world.

Without even realising it the people making these things and those sanctioning their placement in public are literally erecting a monotonous, homogenized cultural landscape, all the while proclaiming they’re promoting ‘diversity’.

The objective ugliness of these things is stifling the human spirit, while claiming to be the exact opposite.

Hardly Michaelangelo’s David are they.

*  *  *

