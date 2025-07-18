Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" Cancelled By CBS

There is something inherently dishonest about comedians posing as political commentators. The trend, launched by Jon Stewart in 1998 when he took over The Daily Show, harnesses comedy to disarm viewers, making them more susceptible to suggestion. This isn't such a bad thing when comedians tell the truth, but what about when they lie?

Furthermore, figures like Jon Stewart (and Stephen Colbert) exploit their comedian status as a shield against criticism when they're caught spreading misinformation. They argue that "they're just entertainers, not political analysts" - They only tell jokes and can't be held accountable for biased news and false reporting. Yet, everything they do seems to serve political ends. In other words, they can act as propagandists without ever being forced to defend their claims.

Stephen Colbert took over David Letterman's "Late Show" in 2015 and immediately turned it into a far-left ideological bullhorn. The show is a perfect representation of the inevitable evolution of progressive comedy - Abandoning all humor in the pursuit of political hegemony.

It was famous for its unrelenting vitriol against Donald Trump and conservatives (and for Colbert's terrible election predictions), and spiraled into madness with Colbert's "Vax-Scene" segment - A regular bit in which Colbert attacked critics of the covid mandates and anyone questioning the legitimacy of experimental mRNA shots. The gag culminated in a horrific musical performance promoting mandatory vaccinations.

It comes as no surprise that Colbert's show was at least partially funded by advertising dollars from Big Pharma corporations including Pfizer.

Well, it would appear that all that dancing for Big Pharma still wasn't enough to save the Late Show, with Colbert announcing the show's cancellation by CBS. Colbert is slated to exit next year with no replacement planned.

Ironically, it may have been Colbert's reliance on Big Pharma advertising that led to his show's demise. The Trump Administration has announced an effort to ban pharmaceutical ads from American television; a move that is expected to financially hobble a number of media productions. The US and New Zealand are the only two countries in the world that allow direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising on TV. CBS may be getting ahead of the loss in revenue.

Other theories for the cancellation include falling ratings and dwindling audience numbers, a problem which all late night shows have been faced with in recent years. Though, Fox News' Gutfeld! continues to do well as the #1 late night show in the country (The media asserts Colber's show is #1, but Gutfeld regularly outperforms the Late Show). This might signal that so many late night shows are failing because they are all run by extreme leftists.

CNN has their own theory, suggesting that Colbert may be facing a shut down because of his recent criticism of parent company Paramount. Brian Stelter, who is no stranger to show cancellations, asserts that Colbert's comments on Paramount and their settlement over Trump's lawsuit against "60 Minutes" might have triggered his loss of the time slot.

Whatever the case, Colbert's exit heralds the end of the progressive late night era of fake news veiled in bad comedy. One thing is certain, if Colbert was bringing in a large enough viewership and lots of ad money then it's unlikely CBS would have cut him out regardless of his comments against Paramount. TV executives care about one thing above all else: Profitability. Political virtue signaling is a luxury they can no longer afford.

The reality is, no one finds leftist humor funny anymore - the country has moved on. Get woke, go broke.