Stephen Miller: Feds Have Begun Work Of 'Identifying, Disrupting And Dismantling The Insurgent Networks' In Minnesota

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Stephen Miller, a top White House official, said Tuesday evening that federal law enforcement now has the resources to protect its officers and begin the work of “identifying, disrupting and dismantling the insurgent networks” hampering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota.

Miller’s message came after President Trump released a statement on Truth Social earlier Tuesday, saying: “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched a large-scale deployment of federal agents to Minneapolis and St. Paul in early January 2026, deploying approximately 2,000 federal agents from ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) under an operation dubbed “Operation Metro Surge.”

President Trump ordered an additional 1,000 CBP agents to deploy to the Twin cities, potentially bringing the total to approximately 3,000 federal personnel there to conduct immigration enforcement operations amidst the violent left-wing insurgency.

Miller delivered an encouraging message to these federal officers during an appearance on Fox News’ Will Cain Show, Tuesday evening:

“You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties. Anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony, he stated. “You have immunity to perform your duties, and no one—no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist—can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties. The Department of Justice has made clear that if officials cross that line into obstruction, into criminal conspiracy against the United States or against ICE officers, then they will face justice.”

During a later appearance on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle, Miller described the ongoing anti-ICE riots in the Twin Cities as “a sophisticated insurgency,” and “domestic terrorism.”

“Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison have deliberately, willfully and purposefully incited this violent insurgency against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and against Border Patrol, he said.

Miller blasted the state’s Democrat leaders for enabling the crazed chaos for partisan ends.

When you have mayors and state leaders say that they’re going to order federal law enforcement out of their city in order to maintain enclaves of criminal illegal aliens and criminal refugees who are looting and pillaging the state and the American people. When you have them effectively banning the city police and the state police from rendering life-saving aid to ICE officers, from rendering necessary protection and support to the federal government when it is under siege while carrying out these operations, that is a direct attack and assault on our federal government.

Miller pointed out that the insurgents are highly coordinated operators who attempt to free arrestees by tracking ICE operations through spotters and blocking their vehicles.

“Then they dox ICE officers. They follow them home, they follow them to where they sleep at night,” he said.

“It’s a sophisticated insurgency involving a large number of radicalized extremist, violent leftwing operators stoked by the Democrat party,” Miller continued.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the insurgency is being organized by the Sunrise Movement, a far left political action organization that “has shifted from climate activism into anti-ICE agitation in Minneapolis-St. Paul.”

Sunrise operatives on the ground in the Twin Cities are circulating lists of hotels housing ICE agents and coordinating late-night disruption campaigns—often involving noisemakers—aimed at coercing hotels and other local businesses into refusing to serve ICE personnel. Sunrise has received $2 million from Open Society since 2019, $150,000 from Ford in 2024 and $550,000 in 2025, and $250,000 from MacArthur in 2024, according to grant databases and tax filings. Sunrise Twin Cities works alongside two other local groups—Unidos MN and Defend the 612—known for “rapid response” efforts in which activists are dispatched to the scene of ICE activity.

Both maintain ties to MN ICE Watch, a covertly maintained Instagram page that posts training slides calling on its followers—a group that reportedly included Renee Good’s wife—to block, push, and otherwise obstruct officers making an arrest.

Miller told Ingraham that resources and strategies are in place now to deal with the insurgents.

“There has already been, in the recent days, a huge increase in arrests of domestic insurgents, but those numbers are going to increase,” he said.

“Americans voted in a landslide to uphold the sovereignty of this country, he added. “Americans by overwhelming majorities oppose mass Somali fraud. Americans by overwhelming majorities oppose Somali refugee resettlement in principle, so the public is behind this.”

In his Truth Social post Tuesday morning, Trump said:

Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention. All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!

Later Tuesday, Trump announced on Truth Social that the federal government will no longer fund states with sanctuary policies protecting illegal immigrants.

“EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY FIRST, NO MORE PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO STATES FOR THEIR CORRUPT CRIMINAL PROTECTION CENTERS KNOWN AS SANCTUARY CITIES. ALL THEY DO IS BREED CRIME AND VIOLENCE! If States want them, they will have to pay for them! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he said.