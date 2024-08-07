'Stolen Valor': Walz Under Fire For Bailing On Iraq Tour, Then Lying About Combat Deployment

Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz has come under fire over his extreme left-wing policies, from joking about helping illegal immigrants into the country by investing in a 'ladder company,' to signing a law that gives them driver's licenses, to delaying the deployment of the National Guard during the Georger Floyd riots.

And while there's much more to discuss, Walz has come under the most intense scrutiny for embellishing his military record, when in reality he bailed on his National Guard battalion - instead running off to Congress after learning that he would be deployed to Iraq.

"On May 16th, 2005, [Walz] quit, betraying his country, leaving the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion and its Soldiers hanging; without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer, as the battalion prepared for war," wrote retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr in a 2018 letter posted to Facebook.

The pair further criticized Walz for abandoning the National Guard for Congress despite being fully aware that he could have requested permission from the Pentagon to seek office while on active duty.

And instead of filing the proper paperwork to ensure a smooth transition out of the military, Walz "instead ... slithered out the door," the letter reads, adding that Walz "embellished and selectively omitted facts of his military career for years."

Trump VP pick JD Vance ripped Walz in a press conference, saying "What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud [...] I was able to make something of myself and I would be ashamed if I was him and I lied about my military service like he did." (X via @townhallcom)

What's more, Walz lied - telling a crowd that he was in fact deployed.

"I carried weapons of war in war," he said.

Walz insists he has an "honorable record."