Stop Voter Fraud Or "Lose The Republic"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Dr. Jerome Corsi says the Democrat election and voter fraud has to keep going or there will be “catastrophic losses” in the November midterm elections.

Dr. Corsi contends, “Democrat Voter Fraud in America is Legion.” Dr. Corsi has a Harvard PhD in political science. He has written more than 50 books, and many of them became best-sellers. Look at what is going on in California with election officials still counting votes for many days after the Tuesday primary that just happened. Counting mail-in votes after election day has been ruled unconstitutional recently by the Supreme Court (Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections), and yet, they are still counting votes after election day in California. Dr. Corsi says:

“I think Spencer Pratt has a case right now under that Supreme Court decision. California continuing to allow the votes to be counted is unconstitutional. It violates directly the ‘Bost decision.’ If anybody had any smarts in the Department of Justice, they would be all over this... The Supreme Court decision said it is inherently unfair to keep counting votes after election day, and this needs to be stopped... There are 130 cases all over the country that will start percolating up based on the Bost case.”

Stopping the counting of mail-in ballots after election day will be a top priority for the Trump Administration for November.

Democrats lost another fight recently with another Supreme Court decision on setting up Congressional Districts based on race alone. Dr. Corsi says,

“The Supreme Court has already made a major decision on redistricting. It cannot be done by race. This is probably going to cost Democrats in November. They will probably lose 10 or 15 seats in the House of Representatives over that.”

So, with losses already baked into the cake for Dems in November, expect them to fight even harder for voter fraud to keep them in power. Corsi says,

“In a country where you can’t enforce the laws, you no longer have a country. I think Donald Trump is realizing this. I think this is leading to an Executive Order on an emergency basis where President Trump says he has to use the power of the Commander in Chief because of the massive cheating in our elections. This includes the 2020 Election being stolen by Joe Biden.”

Does Colorado county clerk Tina Peters’ release from jail play into the voter fraud election narrative? Dr. Corsi says,

“She was willing to stand up for her principles and call out the cheating when she saw it. Tina Peters is going to play a major role in one of the key factors in Trump ultimately declaring the need for the elections to be supervised by the federal government. We are also going to hear from Maduro, former President of Venezuela. Venezuela was involved with all the cheating in 2020 with the computers and counting the votes. . .. Go to GodsFiveStones.com and look how we demonstrated how rigged these voter rolls are. Millions and millions of false records can be created. They are hidden in the data base. They can get legitimate state IDs, and they can be used in mail-in ballot schemes. All the structure and mechanics to do voter fraud are still in place. The difference between today and 2020 is the American public is aware of all the cheating going on the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is now a disgraced party. . .. It is a criminal party. If we don’t enforce our own laws, we are going to lose the Republic one way or the other. We have to have voter integrity as a fundamental right; otherwise, we have no rights at all.”

There is much more in the 33-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with Dr. Jerome Corsi of GodsFiveStones.com. Dr. Corsi gives us an update to the real election news and analysis for desperate Dems and their shrinking avenues for voter and election fraud for 6.4.26.