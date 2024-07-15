Strangers Unite, Raising Millions On GoFundMe For Victims Of Trump Assassination Attempt

Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, has highlighted the dehumanizing propaganda pumped out by far-left corporate media outlets against the former president and his supporters as a significant catalyst behind the political-violence threat-climate plaguing America today.

Trump, who landed Sunday in Milwaukee, just a day after the assassination attempt, has begun efforts to unite America after leftist corporate media has spent years tearing the nation apart. Also, let's not forget the left-funded activists who burned down cities and sparked chaos in recent years. After Trump was wounded on Saturday, there were no riots, no cities burned, and no statues defaced.

the washington post is complicit in todays assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/mR7ULroofZ — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) July 14, 2024

Democrats pretending they now want to tone down the rhetoric called President Trump a Nazi and Hitler for the last 8 yearspic.twitter.com/nRmGyNOXsc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2024

Madonna said she thought of blowing up the White House.



Eric holder said if they go low we kick them.



Snoop dog shot trump in a music video.



Kathy Griffen did this shit. https://t.co/by1xFW0IfN — The Warrior Poet (@Th3WarriorPoet) July 14, 2024

Most poignantly, today the nation mourns the innocent Americans who were exercising their Constitutional rights and caught in the crossfire of bullets at Trump's political rally in Butler.

While Trump was wounded in the ear, Corey Comperatore, 50, a father and freedom-loving American, died at the scene. Two other people are in stable condition after being wounded in the assassination attempt.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Comperatore "died a hero" when he "dove on his family" to protect them from the gunfire during the rally.

The Trump team was quick to set up a GoFundMe campaign for Comperatore's family and the other victims, raising a whopping $3.7 million in a day.

The campaign attracted nearly 50,000 Americans, rich and poor, across party lines, who donated anywhere from $5 to $50,000.

Some of the largest donors include:

The Heritage Foundation - $50,000

American Hartford Gold - $50,000

The UFC - $50,000

Dana White $50,000

Kid Rock - $50,000

Vivek Ramaswamy - $30,000

The Scaramucci Family - $25,000

Strangers are uniting. Americans are uniting following this failed assassination attempt.

The so-called progressives in the White House have pitched unity over Biden's first term but have miserably failed to achieve it, instead pushing the nation further apart.

Meanwhile, corporate media drives the divide.

We suspect the theme of unity will be on the top of the list for the Trump PR team moving forward. The nation is tired of leftist corporate media lying and dividing.