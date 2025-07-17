Study Finds Congress Often Out Of Sync With America

Authored by Adair Teuton via RealClearPolitics,

In an era of deep political polarization, a new study indicates that many members of Congress may be out of step not just with the opposition party, but with their own voters as well.

The study by the Institute for Legislative Analysis, a conservative group led by Republican Party activists Fred McGrath and Ryan McGowan, compares the ideological leanings of every sitting member of Congress with the partisan makeup of their districts, drawing on more than 100,000 votes cast in the last session and overlapping them with the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index. The result is a striking picture of ideological misalignment across both parties, particularly among Republicans from deep-red states.

“It’s shocking to see that some Republican lawmakers are more aligned with the Democratic Party than with their own constituents,” said Fred McGrath, president of ILA and leader of this study.

More than two-thirds of lawmakers received a failing grade (“F”) for ideological alignment with their districts. Republicans were most often penalized for voting less conservatively than their deep-red districts, while Democrats struggled to meet the progressive expectations of blue districts.

“This study shows the overwhelming majority of elected officials in both parties are out of alignment with the people they represent,” said Ryan McGowan, CEO of the ILA. “Too many are either voting against the ideological tendencies of their constituents or failing to provide a clear alternative when representing swing districts.”

District-Based Grading System

The ILA introduced a District-Based Grading System to measure how well a lawmaker’s voting record aligns with their district’s ideological makeup. Districts are assigned an expected Limited Government Rating based on their partisan voter index, and lawmakers are graded on how closely their actual voting record matches that expectation.

The study found that some of the most conservative states had Republican lawmakers voting more liberally than their districts. For example, South Dakota Republicans had the largest average gap, scoring 24.3 points more progressive than their voters. Rep. Hal Rogers, a Kentucky Republican, showed a 63% more progressive voting record than his district. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, by contrast, nearly perfectly matched her district’s ideological makeup with a +3 LGR that aligns with her district’s +3 voter index. Texas Democrats voted 3.4 points more conservatively than their district's preferences, the highest such gap among Democrats.

“While one may expect the most conservative lawmakers in Congress to represent the deepest red states, the data proves this is simply not the case,” McGowan said.

The study suggests that electoral dynamics in swing states like Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina push lawmakers to align more closely with their constituents.

“Lawmakers in these states are under more scrutiny, which may explain their better alignment with their voters,” McGrath said.

The study found the largest ideological gaps in fiscal and tax policy. Many GOP lawmakers in red states failed to vote in line with conservative fiscal priorities, despite their campaign promises. This misalignment is particularly noticeable in states like South Dakota, Arkansas, and Mississippi, which don’t receive the same level of electoral scrutiny as swing states.

“Special interests and lobbying pressures may play a role, but the lack of consistent public scrutiny in these deep-red states is a key factor,” McGrath noted.

Movement conservatives (and progressive activists alike) have long demanded fealty to the policy preferences of their own political “base.” But the ILA suggests that reaching political consensus – or even public policy compromise – would be more difficult if lawmakers adhered strictly to the desires of their respective bases.

“I don’t know if all lawmakers voting completely in-line with their districts would necessarily drive greater ‘consensus,’” McGrath explained, “if by that you mean lawmakers of both parties agreeing with one another on policy.”

McGrath highlighted that the study found the largest disconnect between lawmakers and their voters in deeply red states. “If these members of Congress voted based on the makeup and views of their constituents, then they would have taken more conservative stances on policy when casting their votes,” he said.

He concluded that the data shows many Republicans are voting more progressively than their districts, suggesting that if proper alignment existed, Congress would likely see more conservative policies enacted.

As the 2026 primaries approach, the ILA scorecards may become a powerful tool for challengers seeking to unseat incumbents who are seen as ideologically extreme or insufficiently aligned with their party. By offering a clearer view of how lawmakers’ votes align with their districts, the study provides voters with the information they need to assess whether their elected officials truly reflect their values.