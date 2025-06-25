"Substantially In Excess Of $50,000": Hunter Biden's Law Firm Sues Him Over Unpaid Legal Bills

Hunter Biden, the crackhead son of former President Joe Biden who was sitting in on meetings in the waning months of his father's administration, is being sued by his lawyers for unpaid bills "substantially in excess of $50,000," according to a new complaint filed against him on Monday.

"This is breach of contract action against Mr. Biden for unpaid legal fees," reads the complaint filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by Winston & Strawn LLP - which notes that the 55-year-old bagman-in-chief hired the firm "to represent him in several complex matters, including criminal trial in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware,” and that the firm provided him “with extensive legal services in those matters which generated a substantial amount of fees."

According to the law firm, Hunter has dodged "repeated" efforts to collect those fees.

"Although a portion of those fees have been paid, Mr. Biden presently owes [Winston & Strawn] substantially in excess of $50,000 in fees and interest that are due and payable," reads the complaint. "Despite repeated requests for payment, Mr. Biden has failed to pay the amounts he owes."

"This action is brought to enforce [Winston and Strawn’s] contract rights against Mr. Biden through judgment for the amount due, and lien on all Mr. Biden’s assets."

The firm includes a copy of Hunter's "engagement contract" signed on Dec. 23, 2022, which details representation "with respect to any congressional oversight and investigation events in which you are involved, help your coordinate the work of other attorneys, advisors, related parties on pending issues and communications strategy, and assist in the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and US Attorney for the District of Delaware."

As the NY Post notes, Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell - who has since left Winston & Strawn, has an hourly rate of $1,510," and that billing rates for other attorneys and services at the firm range from $230 to $1,945 an hour.

The firm says it has "devoted substantial resources to defend" Hunter, which generated "substantial legal fees."

"While some of Mr. Biden’s bills were paid between March 2023 and October 2024, a substantial amount remains due and owing," reads the filing. "Mr. Biden never objected to any of W&S’s invoices for the legal services rendered to him."

"As of April 30, 2025, the outstanding amount due, when factoring in invoiced amounts and interest, is substantially in excess of $50,000."

An initial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Sept. 19.